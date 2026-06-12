Justice! Scottish axe girl vindicated after judge's epic ruling: 'F*****g creep and an immigrant'

The trial for a Bulgarian immigrant to Scotland took an unexpected turn when the judge made a ruling surrounding claims of racism.



Ilia Belov, a 22-year-old Bulgarian immigrant, was convicted on Thursday following a violent incident with a group of young girls that took place last September, resulting in one female, then 12 years old, being dubbed the "Scottish axe girl."

'The words of the children were eloquent to describe your behavior.'

The young lady and her family had said for months that she had acted in self-defense when she wielded an axe and a blade in order to protect herself and her friends from abusive migrants.

This week, the judge of Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith, convicted Belov after seeing what was described as "proof beyond reasonable doubt."

As reported by the Irish News, Scottish axe girl, now 13, claimed Belov made sexual remarks to her as she and friends walked to a bus stop: "He kept saying, 'Come here sexy. I will show you how to have a good time,'" the girl recalled. She also said Belov shoved her to the ground while his sister, whom he called for help, arrived and attacked another girl.

The Bulgarian agreed that he both called his sister and shoved the girl, but only to protect his sister after allegedly seeing the young girl had a knife under her shirt. He also denied making sexual remarks and accused the girls of calling him a "f*****g migrant."

However, the judge was not having it.

On top of describing Belov's defense as "neither credible nor reliable," Niven-Smith called it a revision of the facts, especially in the face of video evidence that was shown to the court.

RELATED: 'No such thing as a defensive weapon': Judge warns Scottish axe girl she shouldn't have carried blades

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Niven-Smith then completely dressed the Bulgarian down, saying that he found his testimony to be "wholly unconvincing and self-serving."

The judge called out inconsistencies in Belov's story, including that he had turned his back to the girl despite claiming he was fearful he would be attacked by her. Niven-Smith then blamed Belov's comments as the reason the whole ordeal started.

“I accept that as a result of the comments you made abuse was directed at you, which included swear words, including you being called a 'f*****g creep and an immigrant,'" the judge detailed.

Then, Niven-Smith delivered a striking rebuff of Belov's defense.

"The words of the children were eloquent to describe your behavior given your age and their respective ages," the judge stated. "Having made the sexual remarks to the children you then, enraged by the fact that they became angry and started shouting abuse at you, followed them."

Niven-Smith criticized Belov for calling his sister — who "immediately" attacked one of the girls on arrival — instead of calling the police or leaving the area.

RELATED: Police charge man and woman in connection with Scottish axe girl incident

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Belov's claim that the young girl could be seen with a knife under her T-shirt was also rejected, with the judge saying he was "entirely satisfied" that the video footage showed the Bulgarian indeed assaulted the girl.

Belov was convicted of assault and behaving in a "threatening or abusive manner" toward four girls.

His sister, 20-year-old Nadjedzha Belova, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The siblings will be sentenced on August 5.

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