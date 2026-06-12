'You called a guy a Nazi for years; then you elected one': Stu and Dave react to Platner victory

Despite multiple controversies coming to light over the past few months, Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner has secured the Democratic nomination in his state — winning a whopping 72% of the vote and defeating state governor Janet Mills.

Among those controversies was an account on an app known for sexual predators; a Nazi tattoo; and abuse and cheating allegations from women he has dated.

But on election night, Platner spun the recent controversies to a crowd of supporters by harping on “love and redemption.”

“Love and redemption. Redemption is not just some simple or easy destination. It’s a journey. I’ve made mistakes in my life. Mistakes that I regret, that I live with. That I continue to learn from. I’m still far from perfect,” Platner said.

“Every day I wake up, and I try to be a little bit better and a little bit kinder than I was the day before. And if you give me the chance, I will be a senator for the people who cannot afford to buy a senator,” he added.

“You called a guy a Nazi for years; then you elected one,” BlazeTV host Dave Landau tells co-host Stu Burguiere on “Stu and Dave Do America.” “It’s just ironic.”

Stu agrees, pointing out that the left even called Charlie Kirk a Nazi.

“So let’s get a guy with a Nazi tattoo,” he says, before recalling an article written by the Free Press on Platner, which he says catches Platner in “another pathological lie.”

Despite uncovered text messages showing that Platner had a romantic relationship with one of his accusers, Platner claimed they didn’t even date.

“Obviously not a casual relationship,” Stu says, explaining that many of the various resurfaced text messages were from 2025 — which was "approximately six weeks before he launched his senatorial campaign.”

“The last message he sent was right before he launched his campaign. Could there be anything more transparent? … It’s like Jeffrey Epstein coming off of his first, you know, arrest, and saying, ‘Well, he’s saying he’s a better guy and there’s not much more going on,’” he continues.

“You don’t run that guy for office,” he says. “There’s something going on, and we’re going to learn more about it, I’m sure.”

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