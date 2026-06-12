A Catholic company was using AI — but a message from the pope made the company change course

A Catholic company with an "extremely popular" product said it has decided turn away from using artificial intelligence, no matter the cost.

A well-known Catholic retailer called the Little Catholic Box said the company's decision to use AI received passionate opposition from its consumer base.

'AI can be a valuable tool that requires vigilance.'

The company took out a Facebook ad on Tuesday that discussed its extremely popular Saint Trading Cards and said they "were prototyped using AI."

After using AI-generated images for the cards, the company's leaders said the backlash inspired them to do more research and even reach out to real, human artists for their input.

However, what truly seemed to change the company's mind was words from the pope on AI and the direction of humanity in the face of emerging technologies.

Referring to the pope's May 15 encyclical entitled "Magnifica Humanitas," Little Catholic Box wrote that while "AI can be a valuable tool that requires vigilance" it can "never replace the human person."

From that point forward, the company decided not to use AI for its art and vowed to start commissioning original art from "human artists."

In the face of a longer timeline and higher costs, the leaders of the Catholic company — founded by parents of seven — said they believed the change would actually result in a better product and "stronger Catholic community overall."

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AI-generated art previously used by the Little Catholic Box. Image courtesy the Little Catholic Box

Pope Leo XIV's letter thoroughly discussed the rapid increase and digitalization of the world through AI and robotics. However, he left room for grace, even for AI, and said technology should not be considered, "in itself, as a force antagonistic to humanity."

"On the contrary, it has formed part of our history since the beginning as 'a profoundly human reality, linked to the autonomy and freedom of man,'" he added.

The pope stressed being "profoundly human" in an era of AI and called on Catholics to "safeguard the grandeur of humanity bestowed upon us."

"Let us not be afraid to get our hands dirty," Leo continued, "on the 'construction site' of our time."

This included placing the human person "at the center of our choices," while making the "rejected stones" of society the cornerstone, which he listed as including "the poor, the sick, the migrants, and the least among us."

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Human-created art now used by the Little Catholic Box. Image courtesy the Little Catholic Box

The Little Catholic Box said the company is still going to sell through its original set of AI works, but has now paid out human artist commissions for the new products.

"We feel really good about the direction these products are headed, but it honestly bothers us that Set 1 is still for sale," the company claimed.

In a comment to Blaze News, owner Greg Johnson said AI was initially used to generate images of the saints because the company "believed it was the fastest and cheapest way to bring them into existence with extremely limited resources."

Johnson said they immediately discovered that a large segment of their market was "adamantly opposed to the use of AI" for this purpose, and when further research was conducted into AI ethics, they "concluded that we could no longer use it."

"While our initial decision to use AI seemed to make sense at the time, we did not fully understand how its use would alienate a significant portion of our audience, some of whom we will never win back," he added.

At first, Johnson also explained, he did not fully understand the arguments against the use of AI around sacred images.

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