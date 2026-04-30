Trump is making 'absolutely STUNNING' gains in key racial demographic, says CNN data analyst

A CNN polling analysis is likely to give Democrats indigestion, since it seems that President Donald Trump has made surprising gains with black voters.

While Democrats have hammered away at the Trump administration with accusations of racism, the president has actually increased his gains among black voters.

'President Trump and the Republican Party are chipping away at the long-term advantage that Democrats have had with black voters.'

CNN data chief Harry Enten pointed to polls that showed more black Americans say they support Trump in his second term than in his first term.

"I think what we’re seeing right now in the numbers is President Trump and the Republican Party are chipping away at the long-term advantage that Democrats have had with black voters, with African-Americans," Enten said during the Thursday segment.

"You can see it right here. Look, Trump’s approval among African-Americans at this point in term one: He was at 12%," he added. "You know, he’s been losing ground with a lot of groups. He’s gaining — he’s gaining ground with African-Americans. He’s up to 16% at this point."

When CNN host Kate Bolduan asked if there was a broader trend, Enten had an emphatic response.

"Donald Trump’s Republican Party is absolutely gaining ground, not just him gaining in terms of his approval rating," he added.

"This, to me, was absolutely stunning," Enten continued. "Look at this party ID margin among African-Americans at this point in Trump term number one: Democrats had a 63-point advantage. That is absolutely fallen. Look at where it is now: a double-digit shift away."

Black voters identifying as Democrats dropped to 51%, a decrease of 12 percentage points from the president's first term. That lead was the smallest party ID advantage Democrats had among black voters since 2006 through 2021, according to Enten.

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Enten showed that the gains Republicans made among black voters could help the party maintain its control over Congress in the midterm elections.

"All of a sudden, there are a number of African-Americans who are walking away from the Democratic Party and a number of them who are walking into the Republican tent," he added.

The analyst posted video of the segment to social media.

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