‘Reckless negligence’: Spencer Pratt announces he's ‘teaming up’ with Karen Bass’ brother who sued his sister over Palisades fire

Spencer Pratt has announced that he is “teaming up” with Kenneth Bass, the brother of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D).

Kenneth Bass and his wife, Cindy, joined a lawsuit last month filed by Palisades fire victims against the mayor that blamed the city for the deadly disaster in 2025. The couple claimed that their Malibu home was a “total burn down” and that they suffered smoke inhalation and emotional distress.

'I hope their Thanksgiving dinner isn’t too awks.'

The master complaint, filed last year, alleges “a series of cascading failures,” including that the city failed to maintain an adequate water supply. It further accuses the city of engaging “in a campaign of misinformation and misrepresentations” in an attempt to conceal its responsibility for the destruction.

The attorney representing Kenneth and Cindy Bass told the New York Post that their family connections to the mayor are “irrelevant,” adding, “As non-public citizens they are entitled to respectful privacy as they pursue their legal rights along with all represented victims.”

Bass’ office responded that there was “nothing new” about her brother joining the lawsuit.

“Thousands of people are plaintiffs in this action, which names 18 public and private-sector defendants,” a Bass spokesperson told The Hill.

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Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The Jan. 2025 Palisades Fire caused 12 deaths and destroyed thousands of structures.

The city and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, which was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, deny wrongdoing. The city attorney’s office stated that it “remains confident” that the city “is not liable for these disastrous wildfires.”

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Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

On Sunday, Pratt announced that by filing a lawsuit against the city, he was effectively joining forces with Kenneth Bass.

“I am proud to be teaming up with Karen Bass’ brother in suing his sister for her reckless negligence that led to the destruction of our homes,” Pratt wrote in a social media post. “I hope their Thanksgiving dinner isn’t too awks. I know ours hasn’t been the same since last year…”

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, filed a separate lawsuit against the LADWP last year after their home was destroyed in the fire. Their complaint similarly alleges that the city failed to maintain an adequate water supply.

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