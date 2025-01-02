Meet the lesbian radical group behind 'the future is female'

Feminism has fundamentally changed the roles of men and women in the culture, and Lisa Bevere, New York Times best-selling author and co-founder of Messenger International, isn’t afraid to talk about it.

“You are one of the few Christian, female teachers I know who will just be outspoken about gender ideology and the reality of male and female,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” says, adding, “which is sad.”

“If I said anything, Allie, Christian women got mad at me,” Bevere explains. “If I just even said something about [how] men don’t belong in women’s sports, people would just react.”

This is when Bevere began to question why women weren’t using their voices to fight for their daughters.

“I started to do a deep dive into, ‘Wait, where’s the feminist? All these advocates for women being willing to say that men can be women, what is going on?’” She says, adding, “The deeper I went into it, the darker it became.”

That’s when Bevere started researching the origin of “the future is female.”

“It was from a lesbian separatist group in 1975 called Labyris,” Bevere explains. “Labyris is the two-headed axe carried by Amazon and the Greek and Roman goddesses, and they said the ‘future is female’ was a call to war, an invocation, and a spell to cast.”

The term had been brought back into popularity during Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

“I found out that it really isn’t so much rooted in the empowerment of women as it is in a Marxist agenda to dismantle family. And so anything that’s going to dismantle family they’re going to support,” Bevere says.

“I discovered that the mother of feminist thought was a woman named Mary Wollstonecraft, and she died in childbirth with Mary Shelley who wrote ‘Frankenstein,’ who is married to Percy Shelley, who believed that the serpent was the wise counselor and God was prohibitive,” she continues.

“It just kept going from there,” she explains. “It was always about a self-willed, self-ruled women instead of men, women independent of men, and it’s all very anti-God woven.”

