Elon: 'F*** you in the face' if you oppose H-1B visas

Elon Musk may be Donald Trump’s new right-hand man, but Americans across the country are beginning to question his allegiance to the red, white, and blue — after the latest H-1B controversy that’s taken over right-wing political debate.

The debate began when Trump appointed India-born Sriram Krishnan to be his administration’s policy advisor for AI, and supporters pointed out that Krishnan has supported increasing the immigration of skilled workers.

Trump supporters argued that this directly contradicts Trump’s America First policy.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk chimed in, siding with Krishnan’s immigration stance — before Americans found out that Elon would hire an immigrant over an American if they were more skilled.

The pair also claimed in a series of posts on X that Americans have been conditioned through their culture to be lazier than immigrants from places like India.

Musk even responded to a critic on X: "The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B. Take a big step back and F*CK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend."

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” and her father, Ron Simmons, aren’t so sure Musk is doing the right thing.

“Like everything, nothing is simple. It’s a complex subject, and if we want America first, then we need to have the brightest in certain areas,” Simmons tells Stuckey.

“Now, would we prefer them to be American citizens? Absolutely, 100%. There is truth about our education system, as you know, our education system fails our kids day in and day out. The public education system does and that’s where the core of this issue begins,” Simmons explains.

Incoming President Donald Trump has been playing with the idea of “abolishing the Department of Education,” which Simmons believes could be a good start.

“It should go right back down to where the parents have the most control. That’s how you get schools to be better. But in the meantime, if we do want these technologies that we need to control and be the leader in, we do need to have the brightest people,” he says.

“I will say that we should look for American citizens first,” Simmons continues. “It doesn’t need to be a level playing field, in my opinion. In that, we should try to hire as many citizens as we can and we’ve got a lot of them that maybe are being passed over because of the wage thing.”

