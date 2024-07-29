JoJo Siwa's 'cult of self’ and UNHINGED surrogacy plan

JoJo Siwa rose to fame on the show "Dance Moms" alongside her mother, but according to BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable,” the once-innocent performer is now “wrapped up in the cult of self.”

Siwa, 21, appeared to switch almost overnight from a kid-friendly act to a sex-positive LGBTQ icon.

“She went from like this teenage child, basically, who still dressed and acted and sang like a toddler, to apparently this grown adult who had some kind of sexual discovery and decided that she was a lesbian, and she started posting about her lesbian romantic relationships,” Stuckey says.

Siwa’s most recent music video, “Guilty Pleasure,” attempts to portray Siwa as a woman’s guilty pleasure while making a mockery out of the church.

“At one point she’s dressed up like a dark angel, she looks like she’s in hell, she’s talking about being a woman’s guilty pleasure. It’s just awful,” Stuckey says.

Now Siwa is claiming she wants to hire three surrogates and raise the children as triplets.

“I’m gay as s***,” Siwa said in an interview. “I have to plan a pregnancy much different than a straight person. I actually want to take three eggs, fertilize three eggs, and have three surrogates.”

“So technically they’ll all be the same batch, but they would all be born separately. I’m gonna have my surrogates, my babies, then maybe the little birthdays will land on different days and they can be like triplets,” she added.

Stuckey is horrified.

“How she is talking so flippantly and so selfishly about creating human life is disgusting. It should be repulsive to everyone with a moral compass,” Stuckey says.

“It is so sinful; it is so disordered,” she continues. “What we see about disordered sexuality is that it breeds more disorder and that it always puts kids in the crosshairs. It always sacrifices kids. Because when you mess with the natural order of procreation, the natural order of marriage, you are just going to get more disorder and more chaos.”

It’s not just that Siwa’s sexual depravity is clearly unhinged and that she’s so cavalier about her desire to have children, but it's the moral issue surrounding surrogacy itself.

“Kids are not gifts; they are not rights. Just because you have a good desire does not justify the means, which is the unethical IVF process, which involves eugenics and also the renting of wombs, which is unethical, and also the forced fatherlessness — which is just immoral.”

