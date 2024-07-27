'No more low blows': How the Trump campaign can DEFEAT Kamala Harris

Donald Trump’s heroic behavior immediately following the assassination attempt against him understandably had the Democrat Party doubting Joe Biden’s ability to come out on top in the coming 2024 election.

Which is why he’s finally been forced out and replaced with Kamala Harris.

“So now it’s Kamala Harris, who is a foot soldier of every far-left progressive cause. She is beholden, not, I don’t think, to her own party, or even her own belief system, or even her own personal ideology,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains.

“She’s certainly not beholden to the Constitution or to the country. She is beholden only to power. She has shown that throughout her career. She is beholden to Planned Parenthood in the abortion lobby, she is beholden to the so-called Human Rights Campaign and the LGBTQ lobby,” Stuckey continues.

While conservatives have been pointing out that her record as a prosecutor flies in direct opposition to the liberals' anti-police message, Stuckey doesn’t believe that’s the angle to attack her from.

“We have to attack her from the left, not the right. What I mean by that is stop calling her ‘Kamala the cop,’ that she put too many people in jail for marijuana. Stop talking about the fact that oh, in a speech a few months ago she called 18- to 24-year-olds stupid,” she explains.

“Those are literally the best things that she has done,” Stuckey adds.

“Let’s stay above board. Let’s call it what it is. She is a radical communist-leaning tyrant who is bloodthirsty and the most pro-abortion politician that we’ve got. She has been in charge of the border for the last four years, and every single murder by an illegal alien happened on her watch,” she continues.

Rather than calling Harris a “ho” and pointing out her past relationships with men like Willie Brown, Stuckey believes we must attack her on policy.

“We can attack her on policy, and we can, Trump campaign, paint a positive vision of the United States while also contrasting that with the dark reality of an anti-fracking, anti-energy-independence, pro-inflation, pro-nine-month-abortion future with Kamala Harris.”

“You can do that without name-calling, without doing the low blows. Because every time you do that, you are garnering sympathy for Harris and Joe Biden,” she says.

