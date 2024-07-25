YouTuber left his wife and child to TRANSITION — now he's facing allegations of grooming MINORS

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, boasts over 306 million subscribers on YouTube.

Now, his video empire is in trouble after his longtime collaborator and friend Kris Tyson is facing allegations of grooming minors. Many who've been following Tyson's journey the past year are not surprised, as he announced that he was leaving his wife and child to pursue his transition into a woman in 2023.

It’s not just Tyson’s transition and abandonment of his family that had critics on high alert, but others are doing a deep dive into his social media as well. The YouTuber, who now goes by “Ava,” had posted on X in 2016: “Nothing gets my knob a cranking like some Loli.”

Loli is a form of anime porn in which the female characters are depicted as children or even babies. But that’s not all. Tyson had also proudly shown off a commissioned piece of anime he received from artist Shadbase — where the girl featured in the piece had braces, was flat chested, and had a gun in her mouth with her finger on the trigger.

The girl was wearing a hat that said, "Be patient I have autism."

“Those are the kinds of things he likes,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains, disturbed by the revelations. “So, it has come as no surprise to me at all that Kris Tyson has now been exposed for allegedly talking to a minor sexually.”

Tyson left his role at MrBeast following the allegations, which were revealed in a series of YouTube videos by someone named Prison 42.

The videos claimed to show online conversations between Tyson and a minor regarding nude photos, inappropriate Snapchat messages, and an Instagram post of Tyson and the minor who had visited Tyson in college.

The minor was apparently a fan of MrBeast — and was only 13 years old when the pair began communicating. Tyson was 20.

Tyson had also reportedly posted on his Reddit account in 2017: “Why the F would you use your VR headset for anything other than 3D Loli gang rape porn.”

“Remember, that’s child porn,” Stuckey says, bewildered, before revealing that he also posted on Reddit, “But can you still get teen love? 14-year-olds always stay 14.”

While there’s not enough evidence to condemn Tyson as a “pedophile,” Stuckey believes his actions are clearly inappropriate.

“I think that we can say in the very least that this is a pattern of extremely disturbing behavior,” Stuckey says, continuing, “An adult should never be making edgy jokes with a minor, ever. Maybe it wasn’t explicitly sexually predatory, maybe he didn’t really send nudes to him. Maybe there wasn’t a relationship there.”

“But you should never even have a friendship with a 14-year-old boy as a 20-year-old. That’s weird. That in and of itself is weird. That is strange behavior,” she adds.

