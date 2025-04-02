Pastor’s new youth LGBTQ training program is highly disturbing

A training video from Pastor Andy Stanley’s North Point Community Church has been leaked to the public — and to Allie Beth Stuckey’s horror, it’s not biblical in the slightest.

“This training that they are now implementing, that they are now showing to their youth leaders at their church called ‘Transit’ is very troubling to me, because it uses words that sound good while ultimately not affirming what scripture actually says about LGBTQ identity,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

The training videos, which were supposed to be private, seem to instruct the youth leaders to ignore self-declared transgender status of children and teenagers in order to make kids struggling with gender deception more comfortable.

“We know that middle school can be complicated. Students are growing up fast and need a place where they can learn how God sees them,” the Transit website states. The training videos include Transit director Britt Kitchen instructing small group leaders on how to handle issues related to their upcoming teaching series on sexuality.

“If we found out that OK, North Point is addressing this issue from a biblical perspective, they’re not ignoring it, I would be applauding and saying, ‘Yes,’” Stuckey says, “However, how they go about this I really, really disagree with.”

Kitchen begins the videos by giving three main principles that the youth leaders try to emphasize as they teach middle schoolers about topics related to sexuality. The first is to “honor God with your body,” the second is “don’t be mastered by anything,” and the third is “don’t sexualize any relationship outside of marriage.”

While Stuckey agrees with all three of these principles, it’s not the principles themselves but the explanations that she takes issue with. Like when Kitchen begins discussing sexual identity — he never supports his statements with biblical teachings.

“Now, gender dysphoria, this is a weird term. We don’t hear this a lot. Basically, this is the clinical term for anyone who is unsure about their gender,” Kitchen says in the video, adding, “Dysphoria is the opposite of euphoria. Euphoria is joy, happiness, content, and excitement. Gender dysphoria is like they’re not comfortable, they don’t have joy over it, they’re not sure where they land.”

“I mean, how many people honestly have ‘joy’ over their gender?” Stuckey asks. “Even putting this dichotomy up there, euphoria or dysphoria, I think causes a lot of confusion because you might have a kid out there that’s like, ‘Well, I don’t feel euphoric about being a girl or boy,’ especially in middle school.”

“I mean, that automatically is going to make kids wonder, ‘Well, what am I categorized as? If I’m not euphoric, then am I really transgender?’ But this is not the definition of gender dysphoria, by the way,” she continues.

In the video, Kitchen also discusses a real-life scenario where a family left their church and began going to North Point Community Church because their previous church wouldn’t “affirm” their child’s identity.

“He is saying that it was wrong that their local church would not affirm this child in being the opposite sex, would not call this child by pronouns that do not correlate with his God-given biological reality, and this person, who is the head of middle school ministry at North Point Church in Atlanta, led by Andy Stanley, is saying that was wrong, that church was not a safe place, that person, that child, had to pretend to be something else,” Stuckey says, shocked.

“That is sowing confusion in those kids,” she continues, adding, “That is so damaging to their understanding of God, and themselves, and others, and reality, and morality.”

