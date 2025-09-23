‘Relatable’s’ Allie Beth Stuckey guest-hosts ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’

Today, Allie Beth Stuckey, host of BlazeTV’s “Relatable,” was honored to guest-host “The Charlie Kirk Show” from his Phoenix studio alongside executive producer Andrew Kolvet.

For years, Charlie and Allie have been not only friends but fellow warriors for conservatism, traditional values, and, above all, the Christian faith.

Since Charlie’s atrocious assassination, many people who only knew him as a political figure have since realized that his greatest passion was not engaging in spirited debates but sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.

But Allie has always known faith held the number-one spot in Charlie’s heart. “Every time we talked, it would be about theology, it would be about weak pastors, what the church needs to do. … I got to see it up close and personal, how much he cared about contending for the faith, and it really was a privilege,” she tells Kolvet.

It was Charlie’s unshakable faith in Jesus Christ, not politics, that has sparked what is being described by many as a widespread Christian revival — and not just here in the United States but across the globe.

“How big and how deep and how wide can this revival go? ... The question is what happens next?” Andrew asks Allie.

Allie’s answer is a word of wisdom she regularly shares with her “Relatable” audience: “God’s eternal plan of redemption is always going off without a hitch. ... He’s never looking down wondering, ‘What’s happening?’ He’s never confused. He’s never thrown off. He’s never taken aback. He’s never surprised. He’s not distant. He’s not busy. But He is suspended in the eternal now.”

“God is using actively all things throughout eternity for the good of those who love Him and for His own glory. And clearly, God had a plan far before Charlie was tragically assassinated. He was already working out all things,” she adds.

While Allie laments that Charlie’s death was the “impetus” for this movement we’re witnessing, she says that we can trust that God’s plan is good. “I would’ve loved revival without [Charlie’s martyrdom], and yet, what we read about God is that He stops at nothing to bring glory to Himself and to bring his sheep to Himself,” she says.

Allie tells Kolvet that in years past, she has never been confident enough to say that a revival is happening, but this time is different. “I see it, and I feel it; I felt it at the memorial. The Holy Spirit was there,” she says.

Kolvet agrees, recalling Tucker Carlson’s speech, during which he said that the Holy Spirit was “humming like a tuning fork” in State Farm Stadium where Charlie’s memorial was held.

“That was so spot-on, because as soon as you walked into the room, it was like the hairs on my arm stood up and I got the chills,” he says, recalling how the audience raised their hands in worship, people sang along in the streets, and there was zero discord despite the nearly 100,000 attendees.

“The moment for me that I just lost it,” says Allie, was when Christian music artist Brandon Lake, who was leading worship, stopped singing for a moment to take in the enormous crowd. In this brief silence, thousands of people in the audience lifted their Charlie signs in unison. Some of them cited Isaiah 6:8 and said “Here I am, Lord, send me,” while others referred Matthew 25:21, “Well done, good and faithful servant!”

“I look back on the stage; Brandon Lake is just sobbing. I’m sobbing. And it was just one of those moments that I can only recall feeling a few times in my life, where I felt tangibly and physically the Holy Spirit in that room,” says Allie.

“That was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever been in — a foretaste of heaven.”

