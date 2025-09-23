Trump strongly defends Christianity at UN: 'The most persecuted religion on the planet today'

President Donald Trump distinguished the United States from other countries in the United Nations, pointing to our willingness to defend Christianity and protect our sovereignty.

During his address to the U.N., Trump highlighted the virtues of America ahead of the 250th anniversary of our country's independence on July Fourth, 2026. One of the many virtues Trump pointed to was the American principle of religious liberty, which protects Christianity, the "most persecuted religion" in the world.

'They repaid kindness with crime.'

"In honor of this momentous anniversary, I hope that all countries who find inspiration in our example will join us in renewing our commitment, values, and those values, really, that we hold so dear," Trump said.

"Together, let us defend free speech and free expression," Trump added. "Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today. It's called Christianity. And let us safeguard our sovereignty and cherish qualities that have made each of our nations so special, incredible, and extraordinary."

RELATED: Trump rips into UN, globalists for failing to carry their weight: 'They weren't there'

Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Trump also noted the success of his immigration policy, in contrast to the mass immigration many other Western countries have embraced.

"When your prisons are filled with so-called asylum-seekers who repaid kindness — and that's what they did; they repaid kindness with crime — it's time to end the failed experiment of open borders," Trump said. "You have to end it now. ... I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell."

RELATED: UN showdown will decide if the Abraham Accords are built to last

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Trump also pointed fingers at the U.N., saying the organization is funding an "assault on Western countries and their borders."

“In 2024, the U.N. budgeted $372 million in cash assistance to support an estimated 624,000 migrants journeying into the United States,” Trump said.

“The U.N. also provided food, shelter, transportation, and debit cards to illegal aliens ... on their way to infiltrate our southern border.

"What took place is totally unacceptable. The U.N. is supposed to stop invasions — not create them and not finance them.”

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!