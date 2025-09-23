Trump rips into UN, globalists for failing to carry their weight: 'They weren't there'

President Donald Trump taunted the United Nations in an off-script moment, confronting foreign leaders for failures and inaction.

During a Tuesday address to the U.N., Trump emphasized his administration's accomplishments on the foreign policy front while criticizing the inaction of those in the assembly. In true Trump fashion, the president went on and roasted the U.N. for having a faulty teleprompter and a broken escalator.

'These are the two things I got from the United Nations.'

"I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal," Trump said. "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that on the way up stopped right in the middle ... and then a teleprompter that didn't work."

Trump quipped that if he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, weren't in such "great shape," they would have fallen off the escalator.



"These are the two things I got from the United Nations: a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," Trump added. "Thank you very much."

"I didn't think of it at the time because I was too busy working to save millions of lives, that is the saving and stopping of these wars," Trump said, referencing the lack of support from the U.N. "But later, I realized that the United Nations wasn't there for us. They weren't there."

Trump criticized the U.N. for not "living up to their potential," questioning the utility of the organization altogether.

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" Trump asked. "The U.N. has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to their potential for the most part. At least for now."

