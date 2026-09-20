Star-seeds, spirit babies, and the New Age ideas deceiving Christian women

The New Age is one of the most influential forces shaping modern culture today — especially as it relates to women. From tarot cards and astrology to crystals and manifestation, this dark amalgamation of “paganism, the occult, mysticism, and elements of religions like Buddhism and even Christianity” is beckoning millions into darkness that presents as light, warns BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie warns against two New Age concepts that are rapidly gaining popularity: star-seeds and spirit children.

Most New Age propaganda, Allie explains, presents itself neutrally in forms like “self-help,” “self-love,” or “self-healing,” which is why so many Christian women are lured in. But in the biblical worldview, the self is the problem.

When people get that backwards and place “the god of self ... on the throne, our desires take the driver seat, no matter the cost,” Allie warns, giving the example of how a woman’s autonomy is often the justification for abortion.

This belief that one's personal desires justify any action, she explains, is rooted in an ancient idea now popular in New Age thought called “pre-existence” — the claim that the soul existed before this life and chose its body, family, and main life circumstances in order to grow through those chosen experiences.

Star-seeds and spirit children are deeply tied to this framework.

According to New Age thought, a star-seed is a soul that didn’t originate on Earth but supposedly came from another planet, star system, or dimension and incarnated here to help awaken or advance humanity. Similarly, a spirit child is the soul of a child that supposedly exists before conception and may even choose or communicate with its parents.

These ideas, Allie argues, are perversions of scriptural truths.

“This idea that you existed before, that you are special, that you are chosen, that you have this higher calling ... those are counterfeits of what we are told in Christianity and a perversion of what we're told that you're made in God's image, that you were chosen by the God of the universe before the foundations of the earth,” she says, citing Jeremiah 1:5 and Ephesians 1:5.

But even people who don’t buy into star-seeds and spirit children can still be affected by the same ideologies, Allie warns.

“You start to see how even if someone doesn't believe in a star-seed, how this idea of children having this kind of divine authority about them can affect and justify how people see parenting and good and evil and abortion and all of that,” she says.

She gives the example of a “popular liberal deconstructionist influencer” who justified her abortion by saying that she had communicated with her unborn child, who apparently validated her decision to abort it because it would “come back” one day.

She then plays a clip of Dr. Maria Rothenburger — a therapist and psychic medium — claiming that aborted children are “often totally understanding” of their parent’s decision to abort them. “Sometimes they're quite loving, and they want to convey it's completely fine,” she said on a podcast from 2022.

“Imagine ... how anxiety-inducing that would be if your morality and your choices are dependent upon a voice that you hear in your head that you've attributed to the soul of the baby inside you rather than just going to the word of God,” says Allie.

“This is simply a justification for sin and a way to build a callous on your heart against sin, but a spiritual one,” says Allie.

In addition to “pre-existence,” secular dualism — the idea that the soul and body are separate entities — is also fueling much New Age thought.

In this belief system, Allie explains, the soul is defined heavily on feelings and how one wants to identify; it’s seen as the “true self” that is superior to the body, which is treated like “a bag of bones” or a “vessel for the soul” to live in.

“So what you do to the body really doesn't matter that much within this worldview of secular dualism because the soul is the real self, and the body is kind of just arbitrary,” she says, noting that this ideology is often used to justify transgenderism.

Christianity, however, teaches something very different about the body and soul.

“Christianity teaches that the body is the dwelling place for the Holy Spirit, that we were made bodily in the image of God. ... We read that in Genesis 1:27, and we read that this body is ours to steward. One day there's going to be a resurrection of the body. That’s how much it matters,” Allie emphasizes.

“Our bodies are living sacrifices to worship the Lord, so we reject this idea that who we really are is defined by our feelings on the inside [or] by this kind of loosely defined spirit. We are identified by both body and soul as His image-bearers.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.