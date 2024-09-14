Shaping moral truth for young women: Why Taylor Swift's endorsement is dangerous

Between her highly publicized relationship with NFL tight end Travis Kelce and her skyrocketing career, Taylor Swift has been dominating the headlines — and now, she is again for an entirely new reason.

In an Instagram post following the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Swift endorsed Harris and urged voters to do their own research. She signed her statement “Childless cat lady,” as a dig at comments made by JD Vance.

While she is a celebrity — and many of those invested in the country's future don’t care what pop star elites' opinions are — Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” believes that her statement has the power to “shape the worldviews, the perspectives, and the definitions for moral truths for a lot of young women.”

In her statement, Swift wrote that she’s “really heartened by Tim Walz as a vice presidential pick” and that “he has a long history of standing up for LGBTQ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body.”

“That is the euphemism that she is employing for dismembering and poisoning and starving living babies inside the womb,” Stuckey comments, adding, “It does seem like this is what she is at least implying, that we should all endorse and support someone like Harris who is as radical on things like abortion as it comes.”

While Swift made her support for Kamala known, WNBA star Caitlin Clark — who many young women also look up to — hinted that she felt the same way.

Not only did she like Swift’s post, but when asked who she would endorse for president, she mentioned Swift’s post and told reporters that endorsing someone would be “the biggest thing” she can do with the platform she has.

“That’s the same thing Taylor did,” she said. “I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing you can do.”

Stuckey is disappointed, as she believes this means Clark is voting for Kamala.

“I think that she’s Catholic. You can’t vote for a pro-abortion candidate girl, come on, girl,” Stuckey says. “Take your own advice, educate yourself on the policies, and ask yourself, ‘Is this going to create more order, or less order? More peace, or less peace? Is this going to create a better, safer, more prosperous future for my kids and grandkids, or a less safe, more dangerous, less prosperous future?'”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.