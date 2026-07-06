The IVF industry has a dirty little secret — and it’s not required to tell you

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey has long been vocal about her opposition to in vitro fertilization. Between embryos being routinely frozen, discarded, or destroyed; the high health risks posed to both women and babies; eugenics-like embryo selection; and technology that takes us from what’s natural to what’s possible in often unethical and immoral ways, IVF is a hard no for the Christian, she argues.

However, now there’s another issue to add to the list: IVF mix-ups.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie pulls the curtain back on a disturbing reality the IVF industry keeps hidden.

In December 2025, a white couple from Florida — Tiffany Score and Steven Mills — went through IVF at the Fertility Center of Orlando. Tiffany gave birth to a healthy baby girl whom they named Shea.

But there was one problem: The child was not theirs .

Shea’s skin color and features looked nothing like either parent. Genetic testing confirmed that she was in fact 100% South Asian and not biologically related to either parent.

After meetings with both sets of parents, they reached a custody agreement. Score and Mills would raise Shea as her permanent custodial parents, while her biological parents would have some involvement in her life but not primary custody. The biological parents reportedly wanted to keep Shea but accepted the custody agreement due to the legal challenges of claiming a child carried and born by another woman.

“Just think about this as a mom, how hard this would be,” Allie sighs, sympathizing deeply with both sets of parents.

Score and Mills sued the Fertility Center of Orlando and its lead reproductive endocrinologist for negligence in implanting the wrong embryo. Shea’s genetic parents are also suing the clinic, which permanently closed earlier this year.

“[Score and Mills are] also looking to track down their own embryos and find out if one of their embryos might have also been implanted in another woman ... or if they still exist,” Allie says.

Tragically, this mix-up isn’t an anomaly. Robert Marcereau, the attorney representing Shea’s biological parents, has handled multiple high-profile IVF and embryo error cases across clinics.

But perhaps the most shocking part of IVF mix-ups is that clinics are not required to report them.

“America is a wild, wild west for the fertility industry. It is so unregulated, it’s insane,” Allie says.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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