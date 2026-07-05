British expat shatters UK lies about America: ‘Come to the US. ... You’re not going to want to go home.’

When Glenn Beck first learned that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be hosted in America, he immediately lamented that “all the people that hate us are going to come” and further the bash the country.

But it seems the opposite has happened. Tourists from all over the world have been proclaiming praise for America and its people — even accusing their own countries of lying to them about the United States.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn sat down with Andrew Brocklesby — a British-American from Nottingham, England, who moved to the U.S. in 2020 — to discuss exactly how the British media convinced so many millions of people to fear and hate America.

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Brocklesby explains that in the U.K., America is portrayed by the media and in TV shows like “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” as a place defined by “war” that’s run by a “bad person” (Trump).

“You can imagine my shock when I first came to the U.S. ... I’ve had not a single issue. It’s been absolutely wonderful. The community here has just blown me away,” he tells Glenn, noting that the Southerners he lives among now have been quite the opposite of the “hillbillies” England portrays them to be.

Social media, Brocklesby says, is full of evidence that the U.K.’s anti-America propaganda has been hugely effective. He cites viral street interviews where British people cringe and recoil at the idea of visiting the United States.

“I recommend anyone in the U.K., if they’re listening to this, please, please come to the U.S. Come to the South, anywhere in the U.S. You’re going to be blown away, and you’re not going to want to go home,” he says.

“It’s almost as if we’ve been made into cartoons for the rest of the world,” Glenn says, recalling a story about a black Canadian woman who was legitimately afraid to visit Texas because there are “guns and racists everywhere.”

From what he’s experienced, Brocklesby says Texas “might be one of the safest places in the entire world.”

“Everyone has guns for a reason, and that’s to protect themselves, their family, and the community. That’s what it’s all about. You’re going to be safe,” he says.

Glenn then asks Brocklesby about the notion of “free speech,” which England claims to protect despite its significant legal restrictions on hate speech, “offensive” expression, and other categories of speech.

Free speech in England is “not the same” as free speech in the U.S., Glenn says. “Our Bill of Rights makes things different.”

“One thing that really breaks my heart since becoming a U.S. citizen ... is you’re not allowed to fly the Union Jack or the England flag because it’s seen as rude, offensive, racist,” Brocklesby says.

“What I want people in my home country to understand ... [is] the flag stands for community. It stands for what you envision the country to be, and you should be proud of that,” he continues. “And the fact that you can be fined and arrested in the U.K. for voicing your own opinion now is absolutely disgusting, and I’m so hurt for my family and my friends back home.”

“What’s the best thing about America?” Glenn asks.

“The community,” Brocklesby says. “Everyone just looks out for each other, no matter who you are. ... That doesn’t happen anywhere else.”

“There is no other country in the entire world that does it quite like America.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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