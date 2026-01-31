The sad truth behind Meghan Trainor’s surrogacy story

While surrogacy is marketed to the masses as a beautiful, life-giving procedure that allows those unable to have children the chance to be parents — BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey has been warning for years that that couldn’t be further from the truth.

And after singer Meghan Trainor posted a photo of herself with tears in her eyes, holding her baby topless in a hospital bed after the baby was carried by a surrogate, Stuckey is sounding the alarm again.

“You see this image, and it looks like a mother and her baby. She’s obviously very happy. That happiness is sincere. This really is her biological child. So she loves this baby. There is absolutely no doubt about that,” Stuckey begins.

“But Christians are not just called to feel. We are not just called to see an image, to feel something, and then to make our decisions, especially big moral decisions that affect vulnerable children based on pictures that make us feel a certain way,” she continues.

Stuckey points out that it’s very important for a newborn to have skin-to-skin contact with the woman who carried the baby in her womb for nine months, because the physiological bond created between the baby and the woman who carried him or her is necessary for the child’s healthy development.

Skin-to-skin contact with the true mother regulates the baby’s heart rate, which makes the baby’s transition earth-side more peaceful. This is how puppies and kittens are treated at birth, but thanks to surrogacy, human babies are not held to the same standard.

Not only does surrogacy rip the child away from its mother and give him or her to a stranger, but surrogate pregnancies are a higher risk for the baby and the surrogate. They are more likely to result in preterm deliveries, late-term miscarriages, and NICU stays.

The last point Stuckey makes is that the surrogacy industry is “inherently exploitative.”

Women who need money are forced to sign a contract that often allows those paying her to abort the baby if they feel like it.

There are also no background checks for those who use surrogates, which is why surrogacy has become a go-to method for child-buying schemes around the world — better known as human trafficking.

“In this case, I assume that Meghan Trainor used her own eggs. So she has to pump herself with a lot of hormones in order to be able to ovulate artificially. And then they harvest the eggs from her body. And then they take this egg and I suppose her husband’s sperm. They put this together in a dish in a lab, and they make not just one embryo but multiple embryos,” Stuckey explains.

“And typically, just like in the IVF process, these embryos are graded. And very often, especially in celebrity cases, you determine the gender of these embryos. You determine if this embryo has some kind of special need like Down syndrome or other kinds of chromosomal abnormalities,” she continues.

“Very often these embryos who are not graded well, they’re graded as weak or something else. They are thrown out,” she adds.

Stuckey calls it “human experimentation” that’s only allowed to happen in the United States because of how lucrative the industry is.

“Creating that brokenness of bond on purpose at the moment of birth, I think, is extremely unethical, immoral, and cruel. Especially when we’re talking about two men that are buying the eggs from one woman and renting the womb of another woman, two separate women, and then taking that child away both from the biological mother and from the only body that he or she has ever known,” Stuckey says.

“And to put that baby on their hairy chest, it’s disgusting. It is immoral in every single way,” she continues, adding, “Again this is more cruelty that we show to human beings than we would ever show to puppies and kittens.”

