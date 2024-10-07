Will Ferrell’s transgender flick unintentionally disproves its own narrative

Will Ferrell released a new Netflix documentary that explores the relationship between Ferrell and his “transgender” friend Andrew Steele, who now identifies as “Harper” — and it’s every bit as delusional as you might assume.

“We always say ‘quote unquote’ or ‘so-called’ or ‘what’s referred to’ because there’s no such thing as transitioning. Your gender and sex are one and the same. They’re not two different categories,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments.

“Now we’ve got a Netflix series saying that a man who has lived as a man his entire life is now a woman and should be accepted as a woman and should be able to go into women’s spaces to be regarded as a woman,” she says, adding, “and Will Ferrell is just like ‘It’s no big deal, who cares, like he’s just happy.’”

And recent comments made by Ferrell make his deluded take on the matter abundantly clear.

“There is hatred out there. It’s very real and it’s very unsafe for trans people in certain situations. But I don’t know why trans people are meant to be threatening to me as a cis-male,” Ferrell said.

The famous actor also reportedly said that “it’s strange” to him because “Harper is finally her.”

“If the trans community is a threat to you, I think it stems from not being confident or safe with yourself,” he added.

“Remember, Will Ferrell is a multi-millionaire who has already made his career in Hollywood. He’s a man himself, and he has sons, and so these people who always claim they’re on the side of empathy I guess have a hard time understanding why we as women, as moms and parents who have daughters, why we would not want these men entering our spaces,” Stuckey says.

While the film itself sets out to claim that transgenders are hated across the country, especially in red states, the film ends up disproving their own narrative.

“Steele is treated warmly by people all over the country. Which I think is good, like I do think just in a personal interaction you can treat anyone, no matter who they are, warmly,” Stuckey says, noting that if the tables were turned, the reception might not be so friendly.

“If you made a documentary of someone with a MAGA hat,” she says, “and he went to a bar in New York, I guarantee you he would probably be physically assaulted because remember, politics is the religion of the left. It is their theology.”

Not only does the film disprove its own narrative but the questions being asked by Ferrell appear intentionally surface-level in order to keep “Harper” from facing any legitimate critiques.

“The questions that are being asked by Will Ferrell aren’t like, ‘Okay, so you’re going to share a bathroom with these women?’ The questions are just like, ‘How do you feel? Does this make you happy? Are you your authentic self?” Stuckey explains.

“We live in a world that says all of your feelings are valid. All of your feelings are not valid. They may all be real, but valid means they’re rooted in truth. Some of our feelings are just downright lies,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.