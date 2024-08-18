Your 'USA Made' meat might actually be from China; mRNA vaccines approved to be in it

If there’s one issue that a growing number of Americans are skeptical about — it’s our food supply. And according to Ben and Corley Spell, the founders of Good Ranchers, that skepticism is not misplaced.

“It’s getting harder and harder now that they keep changing laws and passing different things, and it’s so hard for consumers to know who to trust,” Ben tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.”

“It’s mostly coming from Mexico, but you can import as long as it’s in a feedlot in the United States for 90 days,” he continues. “It can now get a USDA grade, where before it could only be USDA inspected.”

USDA prime or USDA choice labels used to be limited to meat that was born and harvested in the United States, but that has since changed.

“And why is that important for them to be born in the U.S.?” Stuckey asks.

“Agriculture is the backbone of our country, and farms and ranches are going out of business at an alarming rate,” Ben explains. “They can’t keep up. The price of meat keeps going up, and the price that the ranchers get is basically staying the same from decades ago.”

“As a whole, the American ranchers, the independent ranchers, they can’t keep up with the big conglomerates,” he adds.

But this isn’t the only issue facing America’s meat supply.

While Good Ranchers doesn’t sell meat that contains mRNA vaccines, they can't speak for everyone else.

In 2022, the USDA approved the use of an RNA based vaccine developed by Merck Animal Health. The vaccine became available on November 1, 2023, and with its newfound accessibility, there’s a possibility that pork products may be treated with this vaccine.

“We do get accused of fear-mongering, and that’s the last thing we want,” Ben tells Stuckey about the mRNA vaccines. “If we don’t talk about things, the government will just slide it in, and we will never know that’s what happened.”

Before the mRNA vaccine was legal for use, Ben and Corley publicly pledged not to use it, and that’s when the accusations of fear-mongering began.

“So many people were just like, ‘Oh well, it’s not even legal for use,’ and I’m like, ‘Yet,’” Ben recalls. “But if we don’t talk about this, and if people don’t get loud, let’s not wait until it is.”

