Washington Post triggered by all the women quitting birth control, issues article warning of 'misinformation'

The Washington Post, who Allie Beth Stuckey says “probably has a pretty cozy relationship with the pharmaceutical companies,” has released an article titled, “Women are getting off birth control amid misinformation explosion.”

Authors Lauren Weber and Sabrina Malhi cite “misleading videos vilifying hormonal contraception,” “right-wing commentators” (including Brett Cooper, Candace Owens, and Brittany Martinez), and “testimonials” as the culprits behind the new trend of women parting ways with their birth control.

“I think a lot of women have started to think more thoroughly about hormonal birth control – whether they ethically align with it and what it's actually been doing to their bodies,” says Allie. “And the Washington Post, of course, is very upset about this.”

The news outlet also claimed that the movement away from birth control is “targeting a vulnerable demographic: people in their teens and early 20s who are more likely to believe what they see on their phones because of algorithms that feed them a stream of videos reinforcing messages often divorced from scientific evidence.”

Interestingly, the article acknowledged that birth control poses risks of negative side effects, including serious ones, like strokes and blood clots, yet it stood firmly on the hill of misinformation.

“The pill does, in fact, change the pheromones emitted by a woman's body and can influence how partners are chosen, according to a 2018 study published in the National Library of Medicine,” reads Allie.

Further, “According to the Mayo Clinic, weight gain, breakthrough bleeding, headaches, nausea, elevated blood pressure, and bloating are common side effects of combination birth control pills, which contain both estrogen and progestin. The pill can also increase the risk of blood clots, heart attacks, and other health issues.”

Hormonal birth control “also increases the likelihood of breast cancer” – “You can find that information anywhere,” says Allie.

“A 2016 study published in JAMA Psychiatry looked at over a million Danish women over age 14 and found all forms of hormonal contraception were associated with an increased risk of developing depression.”

“These are all things most women are not told by their doctors,” says Allie, but “this is ruining people’s lives.”

“The Washington Post is mad about this ... because they're always on the side of pharma; they're always on the side of less control. It's so interesting that these same people who say, ‘my body, my choice’ and ‘bodily autonomy’ and ‘women's rights’ and ‘women taking charge,’ are against women taking charge of their bodies when it comes to understanding the negative effects of hormonal birth control,” she sighs.

