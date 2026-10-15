We need to talk about homecoming dresses. Christian moms: What’s going on?

Christian parents are posting photos of their teenage daughters in revealing homecoming dresses, then pushing back when Christian schools try to enforce modesty standards.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey doesn’t believe this is even close to the appropriate response that Christian families should have, pointing out that Christian mothers are posting “their teen daughters going to homecoming in dresses that barely cover their bodies.”

“This is obviously a big problem because Christian school policies for homecoming dresses are changing,” she explains. “Apparently this was an issue at a Christian school in Colorado, because back in 2022, they started requiring girls to send photos of their dresses, front and back, to be reviewed by female staff members.”

A petition was started that received 553 signatures to get rid of the rules, as they were “being objectified.”

“You’re not forced to go to the school,” Stuckey says. “This is a Christian school who I’m sure says up front, ‘Hey, we have Christian values. If you don’t believe in these Christian values, then there is a public school right around the corner.’”

In 2023, a Catholic school in Nevada also adopted new rules requiring homecoming dresses be ankle- or floor-length — and another petition attempting to fight it followed.

“I just find it strange that when you have people opting for schools that are Catholic, that are Christian, evangelical, whatever, and suddenly they try to enforce those values, that the parents balk, that the students freak out,” Stuckey comments.

“So what is going on?” she asks. “Is it just impossible to say no? Is it the worst thing in the world for your daughter to look different than her peers? In fact, if your Christian daughter dresses exactly the same as all of her non-Christian friends, is that probably just not great?”

And while she believes that “looking lovely and feminine and radiant can be glorifying to God,” that’s not the message Christian teens and women are sending when they dress scantily.

“If the point of an outfit is to draw eyes to anything other than the face or the overall beauty of a woman’s presence, then it’s not an outfit that a Christian woman should wear, whether she is a teenager or whether she’s an adult,” Stuckey says.

And while Christians are called to “love thy neighbor,” Stuckey explains that “wearing something intentionally provocative is not loving your neighbor.”

“It’s distracting,” she says. “It’s tempting. It conveys a message of narcissism and invites objectification. Immodesty is not an excuse for lust. I am not saying that. It does not alleviate the responsibility of the person lusting. But lust also doesn’t alleviate the responsibility of someone dressing deliberately scantily.”

“Both the person displaying their body and the person lusting after the body are sinning,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.