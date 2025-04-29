‘60 Minutes’ bigwigs furious that they can't lie about Trump anymore

On a recent episode of "60 Minutes," anchor Scott Pelley gave a dramatic speech at the end championing his old boss — and openly complaining about the new one that gives the Trump administration a voice on his platform.

“In tonight’s last minute, a note on Bill Owens, who until this past week was executive producer of '60 Minutes.' He was our boss. Bill was with CBS News nearly 40 years — 26 years at '60 Minutes.' He covered the world, covered combat, the White House. His was a quest to open minds, not close them,” Pelley said.

“If you’ve ever worked hard for a boss because you admired him, then you understand what we’ve enjoyed here. Bill resigned Tuesday. It was hard on him and hard on us, but he did it for us and you,” Pelley continued, noting that recent topics, like the Trump administration, have been “controversial.”

“Our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger. The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories has been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism requires,” he added.

“All he wants to do is tell the damn truth,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments sarcastically. “And this merger is getting in the way of him telling the damn truth about the Trump administration.”

“The Biden administration, he didn’t want to tell the truth on,” she continues, before playing a clip of President Trump being interviewed on "60 Minutes" while trying to discuss the Hunter Biden laptop story, which the interviewer continues to shut down as, according to her, it could not be “verified.”

“There was a laptop, and those things existed, and Hunter Biden, and those around him, admitted it, sued over it,” Gonzales comments.

“If that was an Eric Trump laptop, what do you think they would have done?” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden asks. “They would have done specials. They would have gone after it. They would have given Trump crap about it. I mean, it’s ridiculous.”

