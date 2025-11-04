A Mamdani win could spark largest mass exodus in US history

With socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani poised to become New York City’s next mayor, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales is sounding the alarm on what she says could be a “major catastrophe.”

“As well as the polls can tell, he is about to win as mayor in New York City. And, you know, you might think, like, ‘Well, let’s just let him run this New York City, this leftist s**thole, into the ground. Just let him do that. You get what you vote for, that’s fine,’” Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Well, the problem is that his policies could bankrupt the city, which we’ve already talked about, and he could have just another mass exodus from New York, which would really spell trouble for the state,” she continues.

And a mass exodus could definitely be in the cards if he wins, as indicated by a new Daily Mail poll that asked New Yorkers if they plan to stay or leave if Mamdani gets elected.

Nine percent of those who answered the poll said that they would “definitely leave.”

“You’re like, ‘Oh, it’s only 9% — 59% said they would stay; 25% said they would consider leaving. Only 9% said that they would definitely leave.’ But 9% of New Yorkers is 765,000 people. I mean, that would be one of the biggest mass exoduses in American history,” Gonzales says.

“Now, then you take into consideration that 25% who are considering leaving. If they left, that’s 2.12 million people leaving New York City. Now, you’re talking about an economic collapse for the city, just because Zohran Mamdani wins,” she continues.

But it gets worse, because it’s not going to be the poor that are leaving.

“His plan to tax the rich is behind this. The top 1% of earners in New York pay around half the city’s income taxes. So, who is going to pay for all of this s**t if all of the top earners are leaving?” Gonzales asks.

“We already saw this play out in places [like] California. When you rely on the top 1% of earners and the top 1% of earners actually have a whole lot of income, disposable income, to just move — if you elect a radical Muslim communist, they’re just going to do that. And then you won’t be able to tax them,” she continues.

“So, how is he going to pay for all of this free s**t — the government-run grocery stores, the free buses? I’ll use air quotes because we all know none of this is actually free. Then all the other city services are going to start circling the drain. You’re going to have fewer funds for police, for fire, for transit,” she says.

“Then comes real estate issues. You’ll have a rise in vacancies. The property values, in turn, are going to plunge. The lenders are going to get hit. More rich people are going to snap up properties across the country, which is going to cause real estate to rise everywhere else,” she adds.

And all of this will lead to “New York City becoming unrecognizable as the global powerhouse that it once was.”

“We’re talking about a major catastrophe here,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.