‘Absolutely brilliant: ‘The Bachelorette's' Josh Seiter sheds trans guise, reveals it was a social experiment the whole time

Everyone was confused when hunky, tatted up Josh Seiter from season 11 of “The Bachelorette” revealed via Instagram that he was actually a woman. Overnight, it seemed he went from uber masculine to a yas queen, complete with women’s clothing and heavy makeup.

Five months later, Seiter shed the mini skirts and bikinis, washed the lipstick off, and revealed that it was all a big social experiment aimed at proving the absurdity of the left’s gender ideology and the role the mainstream media plays in viralizing extreme gender narratives.

On Wednesday, Seiter joined Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” to discuss his investigation into the illogical, unhinged world of gender politics.

Sara began by playing a montage of some of Seiter’s Instagram reels that featured him living as a trans woman.

Some of his best videos featured him lamenting that Target doesn’t carry tuck-friendly lingerie for “large appendages,” protesting outside the DNC in a dress with a sign that read “Trans 4 Palestine” because “if [he] was in their country, they would accept [him] with open arms,” and explaining how he “adopted gender-neutral speech with [his male cat] Ollie,” who had been acting “a little more effeminate.”

You’re likely reading these examples and thinking that surely people understood this was satire, but you’d be wrong. Seiter’s act fooled the majority of people on the right and the left (not Alex Stein though — he called it from the beginning that Seiter was a master troll ).

“Millions of people thought I was a trans woman,” Seiter confirmed.

“You see it's a thin line between outrageous comedy and them ‘living their truth,’ and I think that's such a scary indictment — that it's hard to tell the difference between the two. And I think that's a good sign that what they're doing is ridiculous and deserving of ridicule,” he told Sara.

“I just really wanted to expose the hypocrisy of [trans ideology] and show that anyone can claim to be a woman, but it doesn't in fact make it true, and it doesn't mean it's deserving of other people's respect,” he explained, adding that the movement is “an affront to women” and is essentially “erasing women.”

While his trans Instagram life certainly produced a lot of laughter, Seiter says that was never the goal. As someone with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a Juris Doctor degree from Chicago Kent College of Law, Seiter is no comedian.

When he saw the trans movement gaining rapid speed, he began “gathering background information and doing research”; then he “drew up a hypothesis,” “tested that hypothesis ... with an experiment,” and finally looked at “the results from the experiment.”

The findings “confirm my hypothesis that yes, this is all ridiculous; these people are delusional,” Seiter explained.

Sara calls the ruse “absolutely brilliant.”

To hear more of the interview, watch the episode above.

