Biden slams WNBA 'pay gap' amid Caitlin Clark salary controversy. But is there one?

Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary has sparked widespread attention — including President Joe Biden's.

“Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all. But right now we’re seeing that even if you’re the best, women are not paid their fair share. It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve,” Biden tweeted on X.

Biden’s tweet followed Clark being selected as the number one overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft. The star is slated to earn only $76,535 in her rookie season and $338,056 over the subsequent four seasons.

While the disparity between the WNBA and the NBA salaries is clear, Sara Gonzales — unlike Joe Biden — knows why the “pay gap” exists.

“It’s not the fact that nobody watches the freaking WNBA,” Gonzales mocks. “It’s definitely sexism because the president said so.”

While feminists are upset that Clark isn’t being paid what they believe her to be worth, Stu Burguiere notes that the sport itself has never made money, and the addition of one star player won’t make a huge difference.

“This is a league that has never made money, and it’s been around for 26 years. It has lost money every single year it’s been in existence, and it has been subsidized by the boy players every single year it’s been in existence,” Burguiere says.

The WNBA is reportedly making 60 million a season with its TV contracts while the NBA is making 2.7 billion annually.

“If Biden’s saying, ‘Get paid what she deserves’ and ‘We want equal pay,’ they might have to cut her pay a little bit,” Dan Andros adds, agreeing with Gonzales and Burguiere.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.