Biden’s legacy sinks lower: Ukraine cover-ups, spying on GOP senators — yet Dems STILL scream, ‘Trump’s Hitler’

Two new bombshell reports have somehow made Joe Biden’s already horrendous legacy even worse. Recent declassified documents reveal that when he was vice president, Biden blocked the sharing of intelligence reports showing Ukrainian officials’ concerns about his family’s corrupt business deals.

Another shocking report exposes Biden’s weaponized FBI for allegedly spying on private calls and texts of eight Republican senators who backed Donald Trump. Former special counsel Jack Smith was named as the key figure who oversaw the tracking of those private communications during the January 6 Arctic Frost probe.

“Think about all the things that [leftists] say that President Trump does that makes him a fascist, a dictator, an authoritarian. ... And meanwhile, Joe Biden is spying on Republican senators,” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

It wasn’t enough that the Biden DOJ raided Mar-a-Lago and hit Trump with 91 indictments and 34 felony counts, she says. “They had to spy on Donald Trump’s friends as well.”

She highlights that this latest revelation adds to the growing list of egregious actions taken by Biden during his presidency — actions like aggressively targeting pro-lifers for nonviolent protests, imprisoning hundreds of innocent January 6 participants, and using federal power to force people to take the experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

“And they have the audacity to look at you and say Donald Trump is literally Hitler?” Sara scoffs. “Well, guess what? I got news for them. This is what dictatorships actually do.”

And if not for President Trump’s incredible victory, we would’ve been stuck in this dictatorship for another four years. “If they had won, I don’t know if we would be able to pull this whole experiment that we call America back together,” Sara says.

But it didn’t take the presidency for Biden to start acting like a dictator. He was doing that back when he was Barack Obama’s vice president.

As shown in the recently declassified report, “Joe Biden was out there lecturing other governments to clean up their act, while, of course, Hunter raked in the millions from Daddy’s business dealings,” Sara says.

Biden then carried this knack for making undesirable information vanish into his presidency.

“Anything that he didn’t want disseminated just got censored. X under Jack Dorsey — you’d get kicked off the platform if you wanted to talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop or any of the other corruption that was happening with the Biden family,” Sara recalls.

And all the while, he was projecting his own deception onto Donald Trump with the Russiagate hoax.

“It is stunning to me how the Biden regime crossed every single line. ... He was covering up for his family members; he was pardoning them; he was spying on political opponents; and he was silencing and burying anyone who wanted to criticize him,” and yet Democrats still try to push the narrative that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, Sara says.

She urges Attorney General Pam Bondi and the DOJ to keep digging and declassifying: “If there is this, there is more. We need all of it. ... Let us see the information. And then, by the way, let us find out if we can bring Joe Biden in for some testimony because there are some people who need to be held accountable, and Joe Biden is just the tip of the iceberg.”

