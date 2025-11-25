Elderly Catholic priest charged with 2 felonies over fight with senior woman about 'politically inclined' poster

A fight broke out between a Catholic priest and a woman who was trying to take a photograph with a political poster at a donation drive at a Miami-Dade church, according to police.

Father Jesus Saldaña, 72, was arrested and charged with two felonies for the Nov. 5 incident at the St. Kevin Catholic Parish involving a woman described as a senior. The church was collecting donations to help hurricane victims in Cuba.

The woman was dropping off a donation when Saldaña confronted her and said she could not take a photograph there with a political poster related to anti-Cuba political ads, according to police. She then asked for her donation to be returned.

A verbal altercation ensued that allegedly turned physical.

The woman took photos of the father, and he lunged at her, which led to witnesses separating the two. Then Saldaña followed her to her car, where he damaged her vehicle and got bitten on the wrist by the victim in return.

Saldaña allegedly damaged the car's gear selector, broke off the rearview mirror, and then grabbed the woman's purse and dumped out its contents in order to look for her phone, according to police.

He was charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance, battery on a person 65 years or older, and criminal mischief involving property damage of $200 or less.

The woman was admitted to a hospital over cardiac issues after the incident but had no visible injuries, according to police.

Saldaña was released after paying a bond.

