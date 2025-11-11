'Pure evil': Feds charge alleged leader of 'unthinkably depraved,' violent group involved in child sextortion

A 21-year-old leader of a violent extremist group involved in "unthinkably depraved" extortion of child sex abuse material faces multiple sentences of life in prison if convicted.

Baron Cain Martin of Tucson, Arizona, allegedly ran the online network "764" under the moniker "Convict" after joining the group around 2019 — when he would have been just 15 years old.



'His alleged actions targeting children as part of the 764 online terror network are so depraved they defy comprehension.'

The Department of Justice at the time of his December 2024 arrest described the 764 organization as a "dangerous network of violent extremists who systematically target children and weaponize child sexual abuse material" in order to support an "accelerationist agenda" to destroy civilized society and the U.S. government.

The DOJ revealed in late October that Martin now is charged with dozens of crimes, including:

Five counts of producing child pornography;

Eleven counts of distributing child pornography;

Three counts of coercing and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity;

Three counts of cyberstalking;

Animal crushing;

Distribution of animal crush videos; and

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He's also charged with participating in a child exploitation enterprise, conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, and conspiring to kill, kidnap, or maim persons in a foreign country, officials said.

Martin — who's been in federal custody since his arrest — also is accused of coercing underage victims to harm themselves numerous times, officials said. The 764 group produces "extreme gore media and child sexual abuse material" and shares the content with members; the group also grooms underage females to mutilate themselves while recording or streaming video online, officials said.

A criminal complaint said Martin allegedly admitted to using the "Convict" moniker and bragged about being the "catalyst for thousands of extortions" under 764. Investigators said he referred himself as the "king of extortion."

In one alleged incident, Martin coerced a 13-year-old child to cut designs into her body that included satanic symbols and swastikas. He also made her cut his name into "every possible place" on her body.

In another alleged incident described in the complaint, Martin coerced a 16-year-old on Discord to scratch herself until she drew blood and then pour alcohol over the wounds.

He is indicted for alleged crimes against nine victims — eight of whom were between the ages of 11 and 15 at the time of the abuse. He is believed to have other victims.

"His alleged actions targeting children as part of the 764 online terror network are so depraved they defy comprehension," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. "We will use every available tool to protect our children and ensure that those who perpetrate such acts of pure evil face the full force of justice."

The DOJ in April announced the arrest of two alleged members of 764 in North Carolina and Greece.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the case was a warning to parents about monitoring their online behavior.

"This man’s alleged crimes are unthinkably depraved and reflect the horrific danger of 764 — if convicted, he will face severe consequences as we work to dismantle this evil network," Bondi said. "I urge parents to remain vigilant about the threats their children face online."

Experts say that parents should limit their children's access to social media and other online sites, especially those which allow strangers to contact and interact with their accounts.