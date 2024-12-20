The next COVID? Newsom DECLARES state of emergency for bird flu

President-elect Donald Trump only had a year left in his presidency when COVID-19 took over America and changed our way of life forever — and now he may be starting his next presidency with a new viral threat.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has just declared a state of emergency as the H1N1 bird flu is now being considered a possible pandemic-level threat.

His announcement followed one American’s hospitalization with a severe case of H1N1, which was miles away in Louisiana.

Newsom claims he’s only ensuring that government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly, but Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” isn’t so sure she believes him.

“I have PTSD,” Gonzales tells Steve Baker and Jason Buttrill.

“COVID taught us so much about what the government wants to do, what they’re itching to get accomplished,” Buttrill says in agreement. “All this does is just enable us to do more draconian lockdowns, like what we did before.”

“I’m looking at everything now as more excuses to do the same thing. Call me a tin-foil hat wearer, but this whole drone thing,” he continues, “What is the government trying to inoculate us for, what are they trying to get us primed to accept?”

“Things are happening now in California, obviously. That’s going to be your mindset going forward,” he adds.

“Every time you see something like this, I jump straight to, is there a vaccine they’re trying to sell us?” Gonzales asks, noting that this month, the U.K. government announced the purchase of five million doses of human H5 influenza vaccine to boost their resilience in the event of a possible H5 influenza pandemic.

In June 2024, the European commission signed a four-year contract with CSL Seqirus, to secure 665,000 pre-pandemic vaccines. In May 2024, the same company was selected by the U.S. government to supply 4.8 million doses of an H5 vaccine to the national pre-pandemic influenza vaccine stockpile program.

“And now today, we’re declaring state of emergencies over this particular bird flu,” Gonzales says, while Baker adds, “And if it’s an emergency, the government will fund it.”

