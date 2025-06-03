‘This is going to keep happening’: The REAL reason behind the Boulder attack

Armed with a makeshift flamethrower and other incendiary devices, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman allegedly launched an attack on protesters in Boulder, Colorado, who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Soliman reportedly yelled, “Free Palestine!” during the attack, which injured multiple people.

“So you guys are going to be so shocked to hear that this man came into the country during the Biden era in August 2022 on a B-2 tourist visa, that he, of course, they mention, he intentionally overstayed for over two years,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“So he was here illegally while he was planning the attack, and then afterwards, after he was arrested, he told investigators he ‘wanted to kill all Zionist people’ and ‘wished they were all dead,’” she continues.

Soliman also reportedly claimed he hated the group who was demonstrating and needed to stop them from taking over “our land.”

“This is really tragic,” Gonzales says. “This is going to keep happening in this country. It’s just going to get worse from here on out, because the Biden regime intentionally let these people in, didn’t vet them properly, didn’t screen them properly, opened the damn floodgates, and said, ‘Come on in.’”

“It’s very easy to predict, just based on the sheer numbers that Joe Biden let in, that almost all of them are going to be tied to the Biden era,” she continues.

“No pun intended, but it is this Molotov cocktail of what happened in the Biden administration,” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens agrees. “You drive God out of a nation, you try to make a nation completely immoral, truth becomes fluid, your version of the truth, you import all kinds of radical ideologies from all over the world.”

