Charlie Kirk’s death and his wife’s forgiveness awaken a sleeping church

Erika Kirk shocked the country when after her husband’s atrocious murder, she took the stage at his memorial and said, “That man, that young man, I forgive him.”

And while many have questioned whether or not she should be forgiving the alleged murderer of her husband, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales believes it was the right thing to do.

“There’s been a lot of talk over, ‘What would you do if you were in that position? Could you stand on a stage and say you forgave the man who just assassinated your husband?’” Gonzales says.

But Erika was simply living true to what she and Charlie practiced.

“The stupid neither forgive nor forget; the naive forgive and forget; the wise forgive but do not forget,” Charlie wrote in a tweet in 2015.

“I want you to just marinate in that for a while, because as many of the things that Charlie said, it was quite eloquently written and so very true,” Gonzales says, who believes that the loss of Charlie has brought about what can only be seen as a revival.

“It very much was a revival. Like I don’t know what is happening in this country other than what God always does, right? He takes something terrible and turns it into something that is good,” she explains.

One of the ways God is showing up is in spreading Charlie’s message to those who had never heard of him until now.

“They’re binge-watching Charlie Kirk videos. They’re binge-watching Charlie Kirk speeches. They’re binge-watching his ‘prove me wrong,’ his debates with all of these college students,” Gonzales says.

“And when you watch enough of his commentary and you listen enough to what he has to say, it doesn’t just end at limited government, at small government. It doesn’t just end at conservatism and voting Republican. That’s just like the tip of the iceberg,” she continues.

What this inevitably leads to is the realization that “our rights don’t come from government; they come from God.”

“And that’s been the experience that I’ve been reading of a lot of people, a lot of people who are like, ‘I watched this, and I cried, and I don’t know why I cried because I don’t believe in God. But my reaction, the visceral reaction that I had in my body, in my physical body, that I can’t understand has led me to go read about God,’” Gonzales explains.

“I’ve been seeing it everywhere,” she says, adding, “Everywhere.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.