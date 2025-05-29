Christians attacked by Antifa during prayer meeting — but the mayor blames ‘far-right’ attendees

On May 24, 2025, at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle, a group of Christians gathered to pray over a number of issues, including America’s children, abortion, the preservation of the nuclear family, and spiritual revival, among other concerns. The event was put on by On Fire Ministries as part of a "#DontMessWithOurKids" rally.

Such a gathering was bound to attract counterprotesters in the Emerald City.

It wasn’t long before “Antifa showed up,” says Sara Gonzales, host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “They were very much on high alert — provoking people, showing up to create chaos and incite violence.”

Seattle-based journalist and correspondent for the Post Millennial, a conservative Canadian online news magazine, Katie Daviscourt reported that she was “physically chased by Antifa militants and trans activists.”

According to reports , 23 people, the majority of whom were counterprotesters, were arrested at the assembly for assault, obstruction, and throwing objects at police and rally attendees.

And yet, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell “said that the Christians were the ones at fault for being assaulted,” says Sara.

His statement read: “Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice. Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason — to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood.”

“It was a ‘far-right’ rally because they got together and they prayed,” scoffs Sara. “They're not allowed to do that in gay neighborhoods, I guess, because it disturbs the demons.”

Head researcher and writer for “The Glenn Beck Program,” Jason Buttrill, says this counterprotest was no isolated event but rather a single clash in a grand scheme to disrupt and destabilize societal order.

“Something is coming. I don't know when it is coming, but these are little signs of the larger explosion that's about to happen,” he warns.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden fears it’s only a matter of time before we see a nasty conservative response to these radical demonstrations by leftist fringe groups — likely from war-hardened veterans who know they could “deal with this in a day.”

“This is taking massive amounts of restraint from the right every single day, and they want a response. ... They're going to get it at some point,” he says, “and it's not going to be pleasant for them.”

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.