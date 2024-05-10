CNN expert shocked after Stormy Daniels' testimony allowed by judge

Things are looking up for former president Donald Trump. So much so, that even CNN is acknowledging the political persecution he’s been facing.

“The material that came in was not relevant to this criminal case at all, and I think it shows that she was trying to get Trump. I actually thought there was a motive there. She said she hates him, she said she’d like to see him in prison. I think she was purposely throwing out this stuff to make sure the jurors were prejudiced, particularly the women jurors,” a former U.S. District Court judge in the southern district of New York said on CNN.

Sara Gonzales is shocked, saying, “CNN, like I cannot overstate that you are watching this.”

“Isn’t it indicative of the way we are in this country right now, that we are so shocked that someone would be honest on CNN,” Matthew Marsden agrees.

And going into the 2024 election, the timing couldn’t be more ripe for the left to start waking up to what’s been done to the former president — including the FBI planting evidence at Mar-a-Lago.

The judge has now indefinitely suspended the trial against Trump, because the FBI’s photo depicting all of Trump’s “top secret documents” was 100% staged.

“That photo that you saw, that was shown on the Washington Post, on the New York Times, all of these outlets that were running this, like ‘Oh my gosh the damning evidence against Donald Trump.’ Whole thing is completely staged, completely staged,” Gonzales says.