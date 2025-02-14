TDS 2.0: Elon derangement syndrome is real, and Democrats have it BAD

Once upon a time, Trump derangement syndrome was the most diagnosed ailment among the Democrat Party. Now that Elon Musk and the DOGE have begun making budget cuts, Democrats seem to also be developing EDS — Elon derangement syndrome.

In the first DOGE subcommittee meeting, Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) was faced with those newly suffering from the disorder.

“I find it ironic of course that our chairwoman, Congresswoman Greene, is in charge of running this committee,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) commented during the meeting. “In the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a d**k pic in our Oversight congressional hearing, so I thought I’d bring one as well.”

Garcia then held up a photo of Elon Musk.

“Now, this of course, we know, is President Elon Musk. He’s also the world’s richest man. He was the biggest political donor in the last election,” Garcia said, smug as ever.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is having a hard time stifling her laughter.

“They keep trying to name him as president, thinking that’s going to be a thing. They’re like, ‘Oh we got him, we’re just saying that he’s running the country,’ as if the president has never had the power to delegate responsibility,” Gonzales mocks.

“It’s just the funniest thing to me, they’re just absolutely pathetic. I mean, do they think that it’s a winning strategy to go against the guy that is saving the taxpayer money? It’s so crazy to me that they think that this is going to be the optics of that,” she continues.

“To me, the richest man in the world is obviously going to be good with money,” she adds. “So I’d rather him be good with my money.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.