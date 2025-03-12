Elon Musk thinks he knows who's REALLY behind the X cyberattack

In the past month, Elon Musk has faced some serious drama.

First, the very public conflict with his reported baby mama Ashley St. Clair, then arsonists and protesters setting their sights on Tesla dealerships, and now the social media platform X is under attack.

“There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing …” Musk wrote in a post on X.

“There is a group that’s already taken responsibility for it. Now, whether or not that is the case, it remains to be seen,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, noting that the claim could just be a cheap media stunt.

“Like, ‘Yes, it was us, we did it, we did it,’” Gonzales mocks.

The group is a pro-Palestinian hacker group who call themselves Dark Storm Team. In a public Telegram post, they claimed responsibility for a DDOS attack on the platform. They’re previously known for targeting countries and entities that support Israel's attack on Gaza.

However, Musk isn’t buying it, telling Larry Kudlow in an interview on Fox News that the hackers had “IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

Gonzales doesn’t buy it either.

“If you dig into some of their history and what they’ve been about with their hacking expertise, I guess you would say, which like, guys, get a real job,” she explains, “you find a bunch of political motives and also pro-Hamas history.”

“But then it’s like, would a group that nobody has heard of really be capable without the help of insiders or another country’s government? I personally have a hard time believing that,” she adds.

