‘Even Elmo has fallen victim’: Sara Gonzales blasts ‘Sesame Street’ for ‘demonic’ Pride propaganda

We’re but days into the month of June, and already the LGBTQ+ agenda is being shoved down everyone’s throats — and that includes children.

“Even Elmo has fallen victim this year,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

She displays the following Pride Month post from “Sesame Street”:

“It’s a kids’ show. ... They’re puppets, so I don’t understand why we are talking about sex at all. Are they sexually active puppets?” Sara quips.

“There’s just absolutely no excuse for a children’s show celebrating who adults want to sleep with. There’s no innocent excuse, I should say. There are a lot of excuses that are completely demonic and evil,” she continues.

Sara points out that even parts of the rainbow community — specifically the “LGB” part — are beginning to get tired of the propaganda. She reads a fiery social media post from X user Cynthia Holt, a self-described lesbian and MAGA supporter:

“As a lesbian, I’m f**king LIVID right now at Sesame Street for pushing this Pride Month indoctrination garbage straight at little kids. ... There is NO TQIA+. The LGB community does NOT want or allow this groomer pedo agenda shoved down our throats or anywhere near our children,” she wrote.

“We fought for basic rights and acceptance, not this delusional, hyper sexualized takeover that’s confusing kids, erasing actual same-sex attraction and turning childhood into a grooming playground. Sesame Street used to teach letters and numbers. Now you’re teaching toddlers to question their biology and celebrate fetish parades,” Holt continued.

Sara calls Holt’s excoriations “very valid statements.”

“Ten years ago when I was just making videos in my home, I literally said ... I’m pretty sure the L’s, the G’s and the B’s are like, ‘We don’t want anything to do with the T’s,’” she laughs, acknowledging how many gay, lesbian, and bisexual individuals refuse to deny “biological reality.”

But unfortunately, Pride solidarity extends far beyond “Sesame Street.” Many corporations are participating in Pride Month this year, despite the financially disastrous consequences of companies like Target and Bud Light.

Sara expresses confusion at this ongoing advocacy when we’re living in a time where the LGBTQ+ tides are turning.

“You’re having these trans surgeries for kids that are being banned all across the country. People are waking up to it. It’s not cool anymore,” she declares.

“So it kind of boggles the mind that you still have these companies that are pushing this trans-gay agenda because it always seems to backfire.”

To hear more, watch the episode above.

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