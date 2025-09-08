Exclusive interview: Biden assault accuser expands $100M lawsuit to include Jill and Hunter

In 1993, Tara Reade worked as staff assistant in then-Senator Joe Biden’s office. One day, according to Reade, Biden allegedly sexually assaulted her. She claims she filed a written complaint with a congressional personnel office, but as of today, no copy of this complaint has surfaced.

All attempts to seek help both internally and externally were unsuccessful, according to Reade, who alleges she was stripped of her responsibilities and treated poorly as a result.

In 2020 when Joe Biden was running for president, Reade filed a police report with the Washington, D.C., police, but the case remained inactive because the timing of the alleged assault fell outside the statute of limitations. She was even denied help from Time's Up — a nonprofit that supports survivors of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse. However, the organization had ties to Anita Dunn, one of Joe Biden’s top advisers.

The intimidation, threats, and false accusations Reade suffered from her advocacy became overwhelming. In 2020, Reade’s Twitter records were subpoenaed by a grand jury, her bank accounts were disrupted, and a FedEx package containing her book manuscript, which was a memoir detailing her alleged abuse, mysteriously disappeared.

Fearing for her safety, Reade relocated to Russia in 2023 after being granted asylum. Even though Biden is no longer in office, she remains in Russia today, as she fears the Biden family will seek retribution.

In 2024, Reade filed a $10 million tort claim against the Department of Justice, alleging that the DOJ and the FBI targeted her after she went public with her claims, but in February of this year, she increased the claim to $100 million.

On a recent episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Reade joined Sara to share the details of her legal battles, including why she amended the lawsuit to include Jill and Hunter Biden.

In 2020, when Biden was confronted about Reade’s accusation, he “looked confused” and “stuttered” through a denial, says Reade. “I don't know whether he remembered what he did or not,” she says.

But in 2023, it was clear to everyone that he was in severe mental decline. “They had already issued a statement that he wasn't fit for court,” says Reade.

That’s why she’s amended her lawsuit to include Jill and Hunter.

“Hunter and Jill Biden were both working as de facto presidents — unauthorized and unelected — and so they do not fall under any kind of protection against a lawsuit because they shouldn't have been doing what they were doing in the first place,” she tells Sara. “My lawsuit is the first one to hold this administration accountable ...for the fact that somebody else was pulling the strings and, you know, running the show.”

The “cabal” that was puppeteering Joe Biden was bigger than just Hunter and Jill, though. There were numerous people pulling strings behind the scenes.

“That Democrat elite cabal is still there, and they're waiting like a spider for the next election,” warns Reade, pointing to Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, and Barack Obama.

“This is a dangerous time, and the way I was treated was a microcosm of a macrocosm. There were so many Americans that were targeted and abused by the Biden regime via a weaponized FBI and DOJ.”

Reade hopes that the DOJ will allow whistleblower hearings related to the numerous allegations of abuse and corruption in the Biden administration. “I would be more than willing to testify about Biden's corruption and about what he did to me and then the way he tried to cover it up,” she says.

To hear the full interview, watch the video above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.