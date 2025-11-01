People across the world may often look to artificial intelligence tools for answers, but they’re not always right — and sometimes, they’re so wrong that they get sued for defamation.

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck has taken up arms against Google and is suing the tech giant for defamation after its AI tools allegedly linked him to false accusations of sexual assault, child rape, and financial exploitation.

“How did you even find out that all of these lies were being made up, you know, through AI about you?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales asks Starbuck.

“So, this actually started two years ago, right? And somebody reached out — somebody I don’t know — and said, ‘Hey, have you seen the stuff that Bard is saying about you?’ And so I go, and I check it out because what they said sounded crazy to me,” Starbuck explains.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s actually happening.’ So, I go to Bard, and I check it out myself. And lo and behold, it’s saying that I was a part of January 6, that I was a supporter of the KKK, all this crazy stuff. ... It even made an argument, by the way, for the death penalty for me because I offend some Democrats,” he continues.

When he asked the AI about Democrats like Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), the AI refused to speak ill of the politicians, calling it inappropriate.

“So, at that point, I notified Google. I notified their CEO, notified the people in AI there. And in fact, somebody ... who worked at Google, they saw what was going on. They said, ‘Please email me. Tell me everything that’s going on,” Starbuck explains.

However, after emailing this person, he was told the employee was resigning.

“And then my lawyers at Dhillon Law have done multiple cease and desists in this year, in 2025, as they’ve rolled out Gemma and Gemini,” he says, noting that both have also defamed him.

Now, Google is claiming that “AI hallucinates.”

“Their AI didn’t just lie. It lied so meticulously and elaborately. It would create fake therapy records, fake police reports, fake court records. It would have full details on the allegations in first-person form with the, you know, sort of point of view of the, quote, ‘victims.’ And then it would impersonate major media outlets, create a fake link to their website and a fake headline so the person would then believe it,” Starbuck tells Gonzales.

And what has happened to Starbuck can have devastating consequences elsewhere.

“And we’ve already seen the data to see that Google and, you know, what they feed to users can flip votes in elections. This is a serious problem,” he says. “You could decide the next president with enough AI defamation.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.