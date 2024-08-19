BIG WIN: Dad RESCUES son from ‘nonbinary lesbian’ mother

In a massive blow to the radical gender movement, California dad and parents’ rights activist Harrison Tinsley has won full custody of his son, Sawyer.

The battle began when his ex-girlfriend became pregnant with his child and set out to raise the little boy as a girl — despite the boy correctly insisting that he was a boy.

“She took him to Disneyland, he told me, ‘Dad I couldn’t go on the rides unless I wore my princess shoes. I didn’t want to wear my princess shoes, I wanted to wear boys shoes,’” Tinsley tells Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“There was some pretty serious coercion or whatever you want to call it going on,” he continues. “Sawyer’s always said ‘I’m a boy,’ he’ll fight you if you say anything to the contrary, if you say he’s girly in any way, he’ll yell at you.”

“Why are we trying to confuse kids on the most basic, beautiful thing about life?” he adds.

Tinsley had filed for full custody of Sawyer in 2023 after his ex-girlfriend, who apparently identifies as a nonbinary lesbian now, was arrested on felony child endangerment charges.

Tinsley originally lost, but he appealed the decision and hoped to win that one on merit as well as set case law for parents moving forward.

However, he ended up winning custody through an entirely different means.

“I’m literally just laying in bed one day, and I had a bunch of missed calls, and it was the San Francisco police, so I call them back and they’re like ‘Oh you need to pick up your son.’ So I go pick him up, and I find out there was another violent incident,” Tinsley explains.

This is when he found out his ex-girlfriend had gotten into a physical altercation with one of her dads — she was adopted by two men in San Francisco — and ended up involving Sawyer by allegedly telling him to hit her father with a baseball bat.

“What adult, or even person, parent, any human being, wouldn’t tell a 4-year-old to just run away in that scenario,” Tinsley says. However, when he filed an ex parte after this incident to get Sawyer in his custody — the court denied it.

“I do want to get one thing clear, so this, the reason that you have full custody stems from a CPS complaint,” Gonzales says, adding, “We still need to fix the court system because we’re talking about felony child endangerment, we’re talking about, I am sure, pages and pages and photos and videos and all this documentation that you provided the court, and they still denied you.”

After his ex parte was denied, Child Protective Services was still skeptical of Sawyer’s mother and did a thorough investigation — which finally resulted in Tinsley being granted full physical custody.

“It was divine that I got the CPS workers I did, ‘cause they really put politics aside. I mean, this is San Francisco, California. The two people I got seem to really care about children more than they cared about politics,” Tinsley says, adding, “I just feel so lucky and grateful.”

