Here's what 2 Parkland fathers have to say about Biden's red flag laws

On February 14, 2018, 17 individuals needlessly lost their lives to 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Two fathers, Andrew Pollock and Ryan Petty, lost children in the massacre and have dedicated their lives to fighting for legislation that actually makes sense in combating school shootings.

While their loss is devastating, they aren’t on board with the Biden administration’s latest policies that they believe would hurt more than help — like the now federalized red flag system.

“In Parkland, the sheriff’s department was out to my daughters’ murderer’s house over 40 times and never arrested,” Pollock tells Sara Gonzales.

“Red flag gun laws only work if they’re enforced. If these people commit crimes and nothing ever gets put on their background, it’ll never show up,” he continues, noting that you can’t entrust the police with just taking innocent civilians' weapons — there has to be due process.

“We don’t need any more laws. We need to enforce the laws that are on the books right now. Arrest criminals, put them in jail, hold them accountable where they learn a lesson, and don’t put them back on the street to hurt innocent children.”

As for the Democrats, Pollock and Petty agree — they’re focused on the wrong thing.

“They’re so simple-minded they can’t look at anything in the facts or in the past. ... They spew this gun control BS, which really kills me and Ryan,” Pollock says.

Gonzales is disturbed by the lack of real action on the government's part concerning these mass shootings.

“The majority of these mass shootings, whether it be at school or somewhere else, it’s like, well, this person was on someone’s radar. Whether it be FBI, federal, or local law enforcement,” Gonzales says, adding, “Sounds like they’re not actually connecting the dots here all the way or they don’t want to.”

