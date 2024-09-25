INSANE! Trump 'hitman' offers $150,000 for former president’s life

Not only did Ryan Routh attempt to take Donald Trump’s life, but the would-be assassin placed a $150,000 bounty on Trump’s life.

Law enforcement has been contacted by a civilian witness who explained that Routh dropped off a box at his residence that contained ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters.

The civilian witness claims he didn’t open the box until he had learned of the assassination attempt.

“This was an assassination on Donald Trump, but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job, and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,” Routh wrote in one of the letters.

Routh went on to complain that Trump does not “embody the moral fabric that is America" and called our current leaders "selfless."

“So he thinks that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, at bare minimum, embody the moral fabric that is America and that they are kind, caring, and selfless,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“Joe’s real selfless, all right, to the tune of millions and millions of dollars that he raked in,” she continues. “But I just really want to know where did Ryan Routh get, or where would he have gotten, $150,000?”

“It’s a lot of money for someone who’s poor, who has no assets except like two pickup trucks to his name,” she says, noting that the rhetoric the left uses to talk about Trump likely is responsible.

“You see this rhetoric, you know that it’s amping people up,” Gonzales adds. “You see this guy releasing a freaking $150,000 bounty on Donald Trump’s head.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.