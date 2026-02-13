‘How many more children have to die?’: Sara Gonzales slams media and police for dodging alleged Canada shooter’s biological sex

On Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, a transgender-identifying biological male, allegedly killed eight people — his mother, stepbrother, as well as a teacher and five students — at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and wounded dozens more before dying by suicide.

Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” calls the incident “infuriating.”

“Tragedy keeps happening. Again, a deranged trans person was, instead of being given actual medical mental help for their condition, they were instead glorified and enabled and told that you actually could change your gender and potentially pumped full of mind-altering drugs and then [allegedly] goes on to carry out another mass shooting,” she says.

Sara expresses frustration that many reports and officials avoided specifying the alleged shooter’s biological sex.

“You can’t nail down the identity of the suspect. You can’t even nail down what gender this person was. ... You have members of the police force, law enforcement, government officials who are very careful that they don’t use any pronouns,” she criticizes.

It’s “because you don’t want to admit that the thing that we keep saying is happening is happening. ... You don’t want everyone to know — uh-oh, a trans person [allegedly] committed another mass shooting.”

Sara plays a clip of RCMP Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald addressing the death toll during a press conference.

“That includes the deceased gun person,” he says.

“The deceased gun person. I mean, you know, you wouldn’t want to offend a[n alleged] dead murderer by deadnaming him,” Sara mocks. “That’s what these people are concerned about in the aftermath of this type of massacre. They don’t want to offend the [suspected] dead murderer.”

The majority of mainstream outlets went a step further in their reporting, referring to the alleged shooter as a female.

Sara displays a multitude of headlines — from People, the New York Post, FOX 8, and the Irish Independent — that initially framed the alleged shooter as a “female.”

Referring to people by their preferred pronouns instead of those that match their biological gender is a significant part of the problem in Sara’s eyes.

“Enabling someone’s delusion in the trans world is going to continue to lead to mass shooters,” she warns.

“This is such an easy thing to fix. How many more children have to die before we finally decide that this experimentation that you’re doing with an entire generation is a bad idea?”

