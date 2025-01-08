How political correctness destroyed the United Kingdom

For decades now, the U.K. government has been burying untold thousands of incidents of sexual assault perpetrated by predominantly Muslim gangs that have essentially been imported into the country despite the culture’s incompatibility with Western beliefs. Anyone who has dared to call the government out on its egregious abandonment of British citizens has been labeled racist and Islamophobic. The U.K.’s institutionalized censorship has worked to squash dissent as well, as something as benign as expressing frustration at the nation’s handling of immigration could land someone behind bars.

But seemingly out of the blue, a light has begun shining on what’s long been a hushed scandal. And that light’s name is Elon Musk, who, as of late, has posted a flurry of tweets aimed at exposing the U.K.'s web of corruption and censorship as well as the people who are responsible — namely British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Sara Gonzales reads the tweet that started it all:

The source material Musk refers to is from a 2013 court case that graphically documents the depraved acts performed on a British child.

“You read the severity of these cases, and then you find out that last October, the Labour Party Safeguard Minister Jess Phillips decided not to launch an investigation into this alleged exploitation between 2011 and 2014 and wouldn't even hold a public inquiry into sexual abuse by these sexual assault gangs in that area,” says Sara.

Philips maintained that it was “for Oldham Council alone to decide to commission an inquiry into child sexual exploitation locally rather than for the government to intervene.”

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden, who is from England, says that it’s “really difficult to talk about this without being absolutely, utterly disgusted and furious.”

The problem, he says, doesn’t just lie in the abandonment of the British by their own government, but it also lies in this obsession with political correctness.

“Political correctness needs to end immediately because this is ... the real-world consequence of political correctness. Because you don't want to call out something that is evil because you don't want to offend a certain group of people,” he condemns, noting that this “concern” for others never seems to apply to Christians.

Marsden explains that political correctness not only allows Islamism to multiply, but it also spawns authentic racism, as people begin to assume anyone with a brown face is Muslim.

As natives witness the barbarity of these Muslim groups, “they go, ‘Oh brown face equals Muslim,’ and it’s not true,” he says.

This problem with political correctness has grown to be so insidious that U.K. officials and police forces have actually been “going after the victims and the parents of the victims.”

“I’m not even sure how you undo the damage,” granted “there are Muslim mayors now in so many of these areas in the U.K.” and that the swarms of Muslims that now live in the U.K. have largely made it clear that “they don't intend to assimilate,” says Sara.

Eric July points out that in our quest for “multiculturalism,” we’ve forgotten a basic truth: “There absolutely needs to be some sort of binding culture” that outranks any subcultures in the area."

“If that [overarching culture] is not there” or it’s “infiltrated, you are going to create turmoil,” he says.

These “kumbaya and love everybody” people “don't want peace among folks because they’re trying to force integration,” July explains.

“Forced integration is negative all the time. ... It doesn't mean that you're going to see the effects of that immediately. Sometimes it may take a generation for that to blow up in your face, but when it does blow up, like what's happening right now in the U.K., it's going to be one too late, and there's going to be a lot of people that are going to be harmed emotionally, psychologically, [and] physically,” he says.

To hear more of the panel’s analysis, watch the episode above.

