Texas taxpayers ROBBED to the tune of millions; paying for illegal aliens to lawyer up

Taxpayers in Texas have been footing the bill for illegal aliens to the tune of millions — as in just a year and a half alone, taxpayers spent upwards of $30 million on illegal alien representation in the justice system.

“Texans are still paying for illegals' attorneys, defense attorneys, due to this emergency court order issued in August 2021, way back when Texas created Operation Lonestar, which was, of course, an operation to try to get all of these illegal aliens the heck out of the state,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains, adding, “Because we knew that the Biden administration wasn’t going to help us out at all.”

“And in fact, of course, we watched them make it more difficult for us to patrol and police our own border. And so, we had this emergency court order that was issued all the way back in August 2021,” she continues.

Between 2024 and 2025, there was an allotment given through the Texas Indigent Defense Commission that was awarded to the Lonestar Defender's Office, which is a nonprofit organization that works with the TIDC.

This office received a taxpayer-funded grant of $30 million to provide defense attorneys for Operation Lonestar defendants.

“Now, what do we know about Operation Lonestar defendants? They’re all illegal criminals. How do you know that? Well, they walked onto our soil and shouldn’t have been here, which makes them a criminal,” Gonzales explains.

TIDC then upped the grant to $37 million in July 2024.

When all of this was happening, the then-Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht justified this as a constitutional right.

“Now, listen. I understand and obviously very much respect the Constitution. I love this country, I love our founding documents, I love our founding principles, I love our Founding Fathers, but you know, just look at how far we extend that to we really have to give illegal aliens a right to taxpayer money,” Gonzales says.

“That’s insane,” she adds.

Thankfully, under President Trump, we're finally seeing an end to the madness.

“And so now you have President Trump actually not fighting us, the federal government not fighting our state in removing these people, and since that has happened, Texas’s new Supreme Court chief justice’s office said that the chief justice does not anticipate an ongoing need for the Supreme Court’s intervention after the current order expires, which is set to end now May 1,” Gonzales explains.

“So there is an end in sight,” she adds.

