Illegal aliens can’t vote, so they won’t impact the election, right? WRONG

While there’s plenty of talk regarding the possibility of Biden’s millions of illegal immigrants being granted mass amnesty that will allow them to vote in the upcoming election, as of right now, they can’t legally vote.

“They can [vote] in some places in local elections, but federally [they can’t]. People say, ‘Oh well, they're not allowed to vote, don't you be spreading conspiracy theories; they can't vote, therefore everything is fine,”’ mocks Sara Gonzales.

“Well, no, because then they’re included in the census that is taken later on down the road, and then what happens? All of these blue areas – these sanctuary cities – get more and more representation in Congress, so they can skew the numbers in that way,” she explains.

Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson (R), “who is co-leading legislation” to prevent illegal aliens impacting the census, shares similar sentiments.

Davidson is working to pass the Equal Representation Act, which he says “is legislation that creates a law that requires the census to count U.S. citizens and then only use the count of U.S. citizens when doing the apportionment of representation.”

“We have twenty extra members of Congress who are represented by Democrats because states like California have seven extra members of Congress, and not just anywhere randomly. They have them in sanctuary cities. That's where they draw all the illegal population into and that overstates the population in these cities,” he tells Sara.

While leftists love to use the phrase “threat to democracy” when talking about anything that stands in the way of their agenda, Sara finds it interesting that they’re now “turning a blind eye” to what is actually a real threat.

“Well, they’re not turning a blind eye to it,” says Davidson. “They’re designing these policies on purpose. … They don’t like the policy in spite of the outcome; they like the policy because of the outcome.”

He points to California as evidence.

“California is the most left state in the country, not just politically, but people wise up to what's going on there, and they leave, so they need non-citizens to come in,” he explains. “Whenever we try to say, ‘You should only count citizens,’ they act like that’s somehow abhorrent.”

The truth is: “Every foreigner does have representation in America; it's at an embassy or a consulate. That's your representative if you're not an American, and if you're an American, you should be represented by someone in Congress, and that you can't do unless you do the census the right way.”

To learn where the Equal Representation Act is in the process, watch the clip below.

