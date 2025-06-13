Jasmine Crockett’s bad acting is only getting worse

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat, has been heavily criticized for switching up the way she talks in order to appeal to a certain audience, and her recent outburst at a government hearing isn’t helping her case.

“They love to cherry-pick. They can find any one person that has been killed, and if they’ve been killed by an immigrant, then God darn it, every single immigrant is going out and they are killers, and that is the problem,” Crockett said in a government hearing.

“But they don’t want to talk about white supremacy. I don’t know how many hearings we going to have about the fact that there’s been this one immigrant that killed this one person. And no, I’m not excusing any killings by them or white supremacists. But they haven’t had these hearings,” she continued.

“It’s interesting that they just pick and choose, because it seems like they love to pal around with the white supremacists, and so they don’t want to talk about certain other things,” she added.

“This woman is just on a loop,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.” “This is all she knows how to talk about — white supremacy.”

“She’s gradually becoming more and more a stereotype,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden chimes in. “I’m an actor, so I know when people are playing parts, and she is moving further and further.”

“If you see that original interview with her, she’s totally buttoned down. She’s clearly smart,” he continues. “But this is so offensive, I mean, on so many different levels.”

