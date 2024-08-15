Kamala is MANIPULATING voters with FAKE headlines — fans shouldn’t ‘pop any champagne bottles yet’

Not to stray from the election strategies of 2016 and 2020, the media is painting Trump as a loser and a liar while Kamala destroys him in the polls.

Unlike the mainstream media, Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is here to tell the truth — and it’s not pretty for Kamala.

“What is her campaign even doing other than stealing Donald Trump’s talking points and offering to pay influencers absurd amounts of money for these little inorganic posts about her campaign?” Gonzales asks before answering herself.

“Here’s one thing they’re doing: manipulating digital headlines in Google ads to make it appear that she’s getting all this glowing, beautiful coverage from all of these mainstream media outlets.”

The ads are sponsored and paid for by the Harris for President presidential campaign — and the headlines are not being written by the media publication they’re linking to.

“Deceptive, I would say. It looks like real search results. It looks like it was written by the outlets themselves. I would say that’s deception; that’s manipulation. Is that not election inference?” Gonzales says.

Despite the clear manipulation, a recent poll released by the Heritage Foundation illustrates that Americans still agree with Donald Trump’s policies and platforms.

When participants were asked what the biggest issue facing the country was, 42% voted cost of living, 27% voted immigration, 25% voted jobs and the economy, 15% voted political corruption, 16% voted the state of democracy, and 13% voted abortion.

“They don’t have energy; they can’t afford to care about abortion when they can’t even pay their bills,” Gonzales says, noting that this is why Kamala is working overtime to manipulate voters with propaganda and lies.

“I guess I’d try paying influencers up to $20,000 to keep my name in their mouths too,” she adds.

And it’s not just the Heritage Foundation poll that spells trouble for the Harris campaign, but a recent CNN segment breaking down polls warns that “we’ve been here before.”

By before, they mean 2016.

“If you’re a Kamala Harris fan and you want to rip open the champagne bottle, pop that cork, do not do it. Donald Trump is very much in this race. If we have a polling shift like we’ve seen prior years, from now until the final result — Donald Trump would actually win,” the CNN host said.

“See how much it pained that man to say that Donald Trump is still in it,” Gonzales says, smirking.

