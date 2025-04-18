Letitia James FREAKS OUT as her fraud investigation closes in

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) appeared to lose her temper during a recent speaking event, when she began speaking about President Donald Trump — but her anger might be coming from somewhere deeper.

“My mission is clear! I’m focused, I’m prepared, I’m ready. I’ve been trained by the best. I went to Howard University that overturned legal segregation in this country,” James said loudly at a recent speaking event.

“I’m not afraid of no president. Donald Trump, we’re ready for you, we’re coming for you, we’re standing up for you, we’re fighting on, we’re not going down silent. Victory, my friends, is clear, it’s now, and I’m not waiting for years, I’m waiting two,” she continued, angrily.

“Come on, ladies, it’s up to us, we saved this democracy before, we’ll save it now, let’s go,” she added.

While James appeared focused on Trump, she’s also currently under investigation for mortgage fraud — which Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” believes could be the real reasoning behind her outburst.

“Everyone can already hear you, you don’t have to yell like that,” Gonzales says, adding, “It seems like something a guilty person would do, the over-the-top screaming.”

“Guilty people usually get very angry when they are accused of the thing that they did, and she seemed to be very rattled and angry about being accused of this,” she continues.

“And of course, also bringing it back to these bigger concepts,” Stu Burguiere chimes in, “like racism.”

“What’s really great about this story,” he continues, “is it’s almost exactly what they accused Donald Trump of doing. Donald Trump, he inflated his value, his real estate values allegedly to get better loan terms.”

“And this is a situation where she said she was living in another state, because if you buy a second house, and you say it’s a vacation house, or an investment house, usually your rate is going to be higher. So she lied and said, allegedly, that she was living in that house, when of course there’s absolutely no way she could have been. She was working in New York,” he explains.

“No one is above the law,” he adds.

